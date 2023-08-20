Nigerian Rapper, Eldee Slammed N100bn Over Defamatory Comments

Nigerian rapper, Sikirullahi Olarenwaju Dabiri, popularly known as Eldee has been slammed with a whopping sum of N100 billion for damages over his defamatory comments against a businessman, Dr Akintoye Akindele.

Dr Akintoye is a businessman and a Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Duport Midstream Company Limited.

According to Dr Akintoye’s lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi on Friday in a letter revealed that Eldee maliciously branded him as a fraudster during a podcast with Teju Babyface on August 15, 2023.

Eldee allegedly accused Akindele during a podcast of defrauding investors and using their money to fund his extravagant life.

Olajengbesi said the allegations were baseless, untrue, ridiculous, and defamatory.

The letter read in part, “It is pertinent to state at this point that our client (Akindele) remains a law-abiding and diligent businessman for many years.

“The acts complained of have not only defamed our client but have also disingenuously subjected him to public ridicule while also relegating his status with business partners, investors, friends, and family who called his attention to the said publication.

“We are equally aware of the fact that some cohorts and power-lodgers have recently recruited you in the ongoing power tussle to wrestle for the management of Duport Midstream Company Limited, a company that our client built painstakingly and meticulously through years of diligence and commitment.”

“More disconcerting is your role in this malicious publication being a beneficiary of our client’s generosity during a time of need.

“You may recall our client’s goodwill to you over the years when your dying career needed survival, and our client provided you with a shoulder to lean on.”

“Your transformation from a beneficiary to an antagonist only amplifies the gravity of your actions, suggesting ulterior motives driven by a sinister alliance,“

The lawyer demanded that Eldee retract his defamatory comments against Akindele through the same podcast.

The lawyer gave the rapper 72 hours beginning from Friday to do so or face the law.

Other demands include: “An unreserved letter of apology written by you and addressed to our client; admitting the falsity of your publications and apologising for same.

“A sum of N100,000,000,000.00 (One Hundred Billion Naira) as damages for the injury caused to our client by your defamatory publication.”