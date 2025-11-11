Nigerian Railway Corporation Plans Switching To Electric-Powered Trains

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr Kayode Opeifa, has said the corporation plans to transition its rail network to electric-powered trains within five years.

He spoke at the Seventh National Transport Conference of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIOTA), in Abuja, according to a statement by the Corporation.

According to him, the plan to transition to electric-powered trains is part of the Corporation’s development projection framework, referred to as Vision 2-5-10-20.