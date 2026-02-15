Nigerian Prophet Receives Kwame Nkrumah Award

A Ghana-based Pan-African advocacy group, the African Network for Accountability (ANFA) has honoured the founder of Mountain of Restoration & Deliverance Ministries, Prophet Emeka Isaac, with the Kwame Nkrumah Special Award of recognition for peace and Community Development.

The Nigeria Country Director, ANFA, Accra –Ghana, Dr. Monday Ojomah, who presented the plaque in recognition for “category decorated the Prophet Isaac with a popular fabric Kente from Ghana on the pulpit.

The President and Vice President of ANFA, Prince Sammi Osei Ajayi and Professor Mensah Manaseh, whose speeches were read through Ojomah, stated that, “This award is inspired by the immortal legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, one of Africa’s greatest visionaries, a man who believed passionately in African unity, moral courage, justice, and people-centred development.

Nkrumah understood that true progress is not built by structures alone, but by values, vision, and service to humanity.

“ANFA seeks out Africans men and women whose lives reflect peace building, moral leadership, and tangible community impact; Prophet Isaac stands clearly among such individuals.”

The Country director explained further that “ANFA talks about transparency, accountability, and all-inclusiveness, Kwame Nkrumah Special Award is for peace and Community Development Category; it has been in existence in Ghana for two years. But we predicted it for Nigeria last year, 2025.

According to him, “The Advocacy group looks beyond political, spiritual, moral, and Academic terrain. The Prophet Isaac is somebody that we have seen over time, and his impact on humanity.

We are here today and witnessed how he paid a member of this Church rent of 250,000naira, so we have seen a lot of things he has done to impact humanity.