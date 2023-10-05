Nigerian Project, Work In Progress, Requires Patriotism – Sankara

Nigerians have been counselled to have faith in the Nigerian Project and support the country with absolute faith and patriotism for it to attain its befitting status in the comity of nations.

Senator Danladi Abdullahi Sankara, a former member of the National Assembly who represented Jigawa Northwest District in the 9th Senate stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

In a goodwill message to commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, Sankara said Nigeria may not be where it ought to be going by her abundant resources and potential, but remained a work in progress.

” The Nigeria Project is working as shown with the togetherness of her peoples over the last 63 years. The remarkable progress it had recorded across the various sectors and hope for her greatness being kept alive by the citizens.

“Nigeria has achieved a lot, even though not enough in our historic 63 years of political independence but a lot of gains have been made and a lot of prospects for progress have been available in all facets of national development value chain” he said.

He posited that in making the project work better, government and governance must be taken very seriously by placing premium emphasis on the welfare and security of the people.

He however counselled Nigerians to support government at all levels by offering honest and workable advice to the leaders.

“We must accept responsibility for shortcomings and re-strategise to provide people-oriented credible public service leadership to accelerate the desired progress of Nigeria,'”he stressed.

According to Sankara, the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shetimma should be supported by all to bring about the desired change that would add value to the lives and welfare of all Nigerians.