Nigerian Professor Stabbed To Death By Son In US

A 27-year-old Nigerian man, Chukwuebuka Eweni, has been arrested by police in New Orleans, United States, for allegedly stabbing his father to death and injuring his two sisters during a domestic incident on Pebble Street.

The deceased, identified as Samuel Eweni, was reported to be a computer science professor at Southern University at New Orleans. “Chukwuebuka Eweni has been located in Jefferson Parish. “He is currently in law enforcement custody while undergoing medical evaluation at an area facility,” the police said in a state ment.

Family sources described the attack as shocking, noting that the suspect had a history of mental illness, but had never previously exhibited violence. According to local reports, one of the injured sisters has been discharged from the hospital, while the other is still receiving treatment but is expected to recover.

Police said the attack occurred around 9:59 p.m. on November 11, 2025, and responding officers found the victim unresponsive with fatal stab wounds, alongside two injured adult female victims Detectives have identified Eweni as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office is expected to confirm the identity of the deceased and the official cause of death after an autopsy and nextof-kin notification.