Share

The Chief Of Staff (CoS) to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Chinedu Akubeze, has dismissed rumours making rounds that the 10th National Assembly is controlled by President Bola Tinubu to the detriment of good governance of the country.

According to Akubeze, “You cannot have a divided Presidency in the name of separation of powers because they would always have that synergy between the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary.

“The Senate is providing the required oversight work for the government to perform optimally, and that is why they are called the three arms, and they cannot work at cross purposes ”

“And the Senate under Godswill Akpabio has been performing quite a lot, and so far it has been commendable ”

Akubeze, who was on a tour of projects executed by the Anambra state government, commended Governor Charles Soludo for changing the infrastructural landscape of the state.

“The ones I have met are quite commendable and make me feel proud to say that I am from Anambra state ”

“We visited the Fun City and the Alex Ekwueme Square and also the New Anambra Governmental House and I must say that Gov Charles Soludo should not relent but to keep the flag flying ” he said.

Also speaking, the Chief Of Staff to Gov Charles Soludo Ernest Ezeajughi who took him round reiterated the commitment of the governor to make Anambra a destination point on the area of basic infrastructure as well as creating the environment that would drive the process of commerce industry and wealth creation noting that when Soludo is through most Anambra people is diaspora would chose to come home and settle.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

