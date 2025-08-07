Nigerian PR Must Adopt Customer Service Principles–Goodluck

MTN Nigeria’s Public Relations Manager, Dr. Lakinbofa Goodluck, has been recognised in the ‘Changemakers’ category as one of the leading voices advocating for a shift in how Nigerian PR professionals approach their craft. Speaking at the recent 2025 PR Power List event held at the Alliance Français, Ikoyi, Lagos, he drew compelling parallels between customer service excellence and effective public relations strategy.

“PR has progressed from that period when the speech was one company to everyone, now we do one company-to-one person engagement. It’s the same principle that is applied in customer relations,” Goodluck explained during a panel session. His approach centres on the principle that successful brands speak to one customer at a time, designing products and messages for individual satisfaction, knowing that others within similar demographics will naturally follow suit.

His customer service-inspired approach to PR represents a strategic evolution for Nigeria’s communications industry, moving away from broad, generic messaging toward precision-targeted, individually-focused communication that creates ripple effects across larger audience segments.

Goodluck emphasised the critical importance of understanding media consumption behaviour as part of audience analysis, a component he believes many PR professionals overlook. “At the corporate level, managing communications for Africa’s largest telecommunications company requires a delicate balance between authenticity and appropriateness. “

If you understand the media consumption behaviour, then you’ll be able to tailor your message to the audience properly,” he stated. The communications expert referenced Marshall McLuhan’s famous theory that “the medium is the message,” explaining how platforms dictate communication formats and styles.

“This insight becomes particularly crucial for Nigerian brands navigating diverse media landscapes, from traditional outlets to rapidly evolving social media platforms like TikTok, where content format fundamentally shapes message delivery.”