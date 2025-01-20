Nigerian Ports Record N493.14trn Trade In 5 Years

Share

Transactions valued at N493.14 trillion with a Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) were processed at Nigerian seaports and land borders in the last five years.

In 2024, it was N196.9 trillion and N70.50 trillion in 2023, leading to 64.2 incease in one year.

The imports with a total of 15.35 billion kilogrammes valued at N60.29 trillion, represent 117.4 per cent increase from N27.74 trillion in 2023.

In 2022, the value of Nigeria merchandise trade was N52.9 trillion; 2021, N39.7 trillion; 2020, N25.2 trillion and 2019, N36 trillion.

According to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), this was achieved through 1. 26 million import transactions. The higher value recorded despite an 8.2 per cent decrease in transaction volume from the previous year’s 1.38 million transactions indicates a shift towards higher-value goods in our import trade portfolio.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said the country’s export trade performance was impressive, with the total CIF value rising significantly to N136.65 trillion in 2024 from N42.77 trillion in 2023, marking a 219.5 per cent increase.

While the number of export transactions remained relatively stable at 38,199 compared to 38,294 in 2023 witnessed a substantial increase in export volume, processing 12.35 billion kilogrammes in 2024 compared to 3.70 billion kilogrammels in 2023.

He explained: “This 234 per cent increase in export mass, coupled with the higher value, indicates a robust growth of export trade and suggests increasing competitiveness of Nigerian products in the international market.

“The total trade value handled by the service in 2024 amounted to N196.94 trillion, compared to N70.50 trillion in 2023, representing a 179.3 per cent increase.

This substantial growth in trade value, achieved with fewer but more valuable transactions, is evident of the increasing sophistication of Nigeria’s international trade and the effectiveness of our trade facilitation measures.

“In line with our pledge to adopt global best practices in trade facilitation, improve operational excellence, and enhance security, I am pleased to report significant progress in implementing these commitments.

The Service successfully implemented various measures to enhance operational efficiency through modern procedures enabled by the new NCS Act.”

Last year, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said it facilitated 15.23 million metric tonnes or (15.23 billion kilogrammes) of non- oil exports between January 2019 and June 2023 at the various seaport terminals.

The authority’s statistics revealed that in 2019 the seaports recorded about 2.8 million metric tonnes of export; 2020, 3.8 million tonnes; 2021, 3.79 million tonnes; 2022, 5.1 million tonnes and between January and June 2023, 3.5 million metric tonnes.

It was learnt that in 2022 alone, a total of $4.8 billion non-oil exports was recorded at the seaports.

Also, no fewer than 27, 595 containers laden with agricultural produce, manufactured goods, solid mineral among have been processed for export by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) from the nation’s ports to various destinations in 2024.

Between January and June 2024, the Lilypond Export Command alone processed no fewer than 6,717 containers (Twenty Equivalent Units) of agricultural produce valued at N433 billion ($288.8 million).

In November 2024, importation of goods through the Lagos, Lekki, Tincan Island, Onne and other three major seaports was projected to increase to N66.90 trillion in 2025 because of currency depreciation.

The Federal Government had said in its 2025-2027 Medium Term Fiscal Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTFF/FSP) that the increase was expected to slightly decline to N65.67 trillion and 65.70 trillion in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

Also, the government forecast foresee a reduction in inflation rate was anticipated in 2026 and 2027 due to the lag effect of tight monetary policy on demand for goods and services as it was expecting lower deficit financing and reduction in supply-side constraints occasioned by a drastic reduction in domestic insecurity, improved infrastructure and generally better operating environment for businesses.

Also, it explained that waivers, concessions, exemptions, among others would be capped at a percentage of the government’s projected related tax revenue.

It explained: “For 2025, the initial projections are up to N3.22 trillion. This includes tax expenditures on Company Income Tax (CIT), Value Added Tax (VAT), Import Duties (ID), Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) and Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (RITCS).

Share

Please follow and like us: