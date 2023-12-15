Nigerian Ports Record N1.13TRN From Natural Gas, Urea Exports

Lagos, Onne and Tincan Island ports have processed N1.13 trillion natural gas and bulk urea ferried by 15 vessels in three months. Findings from National Bu- reau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that N1.01 trillion of liquefied natural gas was exported to Spain, Portugal, Britain and Asian countries, while N109 billion worth of bulk urea were shipped to Brazil, Argentina, India, Argentina and Uruguay in the third quarters of 2023.

It was revealed that Dangote Fertiliser Plant and Indorama- Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited were the two major exporters as Brazil had placed order for 700,000 tonnes of the input valued at N178.8 billion from Nigeria early in the year. The two companies also have the capacity to produce 4.4 million tonnes per annum, Dangote, three million tonnes and Indorama, 1.46 million tonnes as the glob- al price per tonne sluped by 31 per cent from $554 in December 2022 to $385 per tonne.

Between January and March, 2023, findings from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that eight vessels ferried out 229,700 tonnes. The shipping data explained that six ships ferried out 169,000 tonnes of urea from Dangote ter- minal with Crowned Eagle leading with 36,0000 tonnes; Desert Moon, 30,000tonnes; Tai Honesty, 25,000 tonnes; Lady Aillar, 18,000 tonnes; Penguin Island, 30,000 tonnes and Bittern, 30,000 tonnes. Also at Indorama terminal, Vindoniss and Victoria have left the country with 40,000 tonnes and 20,700 tonnes respectively.

Dangote and Indorama terminals at Lagos and Onne to Brazil, India, Argentina and Uruguay, when the price $678 per tonnes in the global market. At Lagos Port Complex, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that Carlota Bolten left with 22,000 tonnes, while at Indorama in Onne, Santy was laden with 33,275tonnes; AS Selina, 33,275 tonnes; Bulk Pride, 41,900 tonnes and Desert Moon, 44,129 tonnes.

Also, it was revealed that that the 3.7 million tonnes of natural gas cargoes were exported between August and September 2023 to Eu- rope as Spain led with 2.7 million tonnes and Portugal, one million tonnes. In October, five vessels loaded 355,000 tonnes of the product to United States, South Africa and Spain. Data by NPA shipping position explained that Gaslog Singapore would leave Onne Port with 80,000 tonnes; LNG River Niger, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Borno, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Oyo , 66,000 tonnes and LNG Port-Harcourt II, 77,000 tonnes.

On other exports, NBS explained that Lagos Port accounted for 95.8 per cent of the total exported goods, Tincan Port, 2 per cent and Onne Port 1.33 percent. It noted that export through the ports Exports trade by region shows that the most exported destination was Europe with goods valued at ₦4,265.65 billion or 44.71 pecent of total exports, followed by exports to Asia valued at ₦2,949.73 billion or 28.51 pecent of total exports.

During this quarter, the bureau explained that most agricultural products were exported to Asia, with goods valued at ₦122.51 billion, followed by Europe with ₦60.03 billion, saying that export of agricultural products was dominated by superior quality cocoa beans valued at N42.24 billion, cut flowers & flower buds of kind suitable ornamental purposes fresh, dried, dyed with N36.32 billion and sesame seeds with N23.22 bil- lion were exported to Mexico and China respectively.

In Q3’23, the bureau explained that the bulk of ex- port transactions were carried through Apapa Port with goods valued at N9.91 trillion or 95.8 per cent of total exports, noting that this was followed by Tin Can Island Port which recorded N209.55 billion or 2.03 per cent of total export.