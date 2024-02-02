Nigerian Ports Handled 145.75M Tonnes of Cargoes in 2 Years

A total of 7, 735 ships have called at the nation’s sea- ports with 145.75 million tonnes of inward cargo throughput in the last two years. The tonnage of the imports which comprised manufacturing equipment, raw mater materials and house goods excluded petroleum products imported through the port jetties. Data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) indicated that 3,778 vessels ferried 70.48 million tonnes of cargoes in 2023 as against 75.27 million tonnes carried by 3,957 ships in 2022, indicating a decline of 4.5 per cent in the number of vessels that visited the port in 2023. Also, the data revealed that the gross tonnage of ships completed was 122.87 million tonnes in 2023 as against 120.37 million gross tonnage in 2022, showing an increase of 2.1 per cent inward cargo throughput.

It was revealed that inward cargo traffic stood at 46.38 million metric tonnes, representing 65.8 percent of cargo throughput in 2023, while outward cargo traffic was 24.09 million metric tonnes, representing 34.2 percent of total cargo traffic. Also, container traffic during the period under stood at 1.57 million Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEUs), showing a decrease of 6.8 percent from 1.68 million TEUs handled in 2022. Import container traffic accounted for 55.85 per cent with 874,683 TEUs, while export container traffic stood at 684,586 TEUs representing 43.71 per cent of total container traffic.

Also, empty containers accounted for about 80 per cent of total export container traffic. However, it explained that average turnaround time of vessels was four days compared with 5.2 days in 2022. It noted: “This was made possible by the impact of the Lekki Deep Seaport which achieved average turn-around time of only one day. Berth Occupancy Rate (BOR) stood at 32 percent as against 36.6 per cent in 2022. In 2017, containerised exports stood at 483,357 TEUs but was declined by 64.9 percent to 169,653 TEUs in 2018 as the value further declined 17.41 per cent to 140 116 TEUs in 2019, however, it grew 29.41 per cent in 2020 and by 462 per cent to 1.02 million TEUs in 2021. The authority also handled 4,054 vessels with gross registered tonnage of 125.1 million in 2021.

The authority’s data noted a total of 132,296 units of vehicles were handled in 2023, indicating a decrease of 32 per cent from 194,550 units in 2022. Meanwhile, in its meeting on port performance, the Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC) held at Victoria Island, Lagos had highlighted the issued raised by Mr Okechukwu Vincent on port operations reports submitted by the NPA’s General Manager, Security; General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Planning and the Chairman, Port Operations and Logistics Committee of the Nigerian Ports Consultative Council, Captain Iheanacho Ebubeogu.

Ebubeogu dwelt on the need for special training and licensing of truck drivers to ensure port Industry safety. He compared drivers of expensive trucks to pilots of expensive airplanes to emphasise the need for special training of port truck drivers. He identified the need to redesign the port perimeter limits of Apapa and Tincan Island Ports to ameliorate the operational problems encountered within the maritime sector. Also, he dealt in details with the issues of the railway crossing at dockyard, the terrible shape of the roads leading to and out of Ijora and the need to fix them urgently for operational and safety demands. It would be recalled that NPA’s managing Director, Mohammed Bello-Koko said that the authority generated a total revenue of N191.43 billion from its operations in the first half of 2023 out of which it remitted N55.71 billion into the Federal Government’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

Bello Koko said that given the existential economic headwinds both at the micro and macro levels, the operational statistics for the first six months were reassuring, adding that they catalysed the commendable remittances to the CRF. He said: “Viewed within the context of current global economic upheavals which have affected trade volumes in all climes, our current growth trajectory is encouraging and gives us confidence to project a revenue growth of over N500 billion with concomitant increase in remittance to CRF by end of year 2023, given that shipping activities peak around the second half of the year.” The managing director explained NPA had completed operations on a total number of 1,851 vessels for the first half of 2023 with a combined 57.87 million GRT. He said: “Cargo throughput for the period under review stood at 33,895,784 metric tonnes, while container traffic was 707,985 TEU. The average turn-around-time of vessels during the period stood at 5.16 days.”