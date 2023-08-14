Nigerian ports handle 15m tonnes of non-oil exports in 4 years

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has facilitated 15.23 million metric tonnes of non-oil exports between January 2019 and June 2023 at the various seaport terminals. The authority’s statistics revealed that in 2019 the seaports recorded about 2.8 million metric tonnes of export; 2020, 3.8 million tonnes; 2021, 3.79 million tonnes; 2022, 5.1 million tonnes and between January and June 2023, 3.5 million metric tonnes. It was learnt that in 2022 alone, a total of $4.8 billion non-oil exports was recorded at the seaports. Some of the exports are cocoa beans, sesamum seeds, soya beans seed, cashew nuts in shell, frozen shrimps and prawns and ginger. Others are frozen rock lobster and other sea crawfish, frozen lobsters, crude shea (karite) oil, groundnuts in shells used for manufacturing oil, cassava, palm nuts and kernels among others.

Findings from NBS revealed that the bulk of the export transactions carried through Lagos Port were valued at ₦5.79 trillion or 91.03 per cent of total exports, while Tincan Island Port command processed N159.3 billion goods between October and December, 2022. The Managing Director of NPA, Bello-Koko Mohammed explained that a total of 3.5 million tonnes of export goods were facilitated in the nation’s ports in the first six months of this year. He stressed that that shipping activities had actually picked from the middle of the year, explaining that the authority would achieve more than what what was recorded in 2022 According to him, NPA had created time belts for exports, adding that a lane for export was created to improve the speed of moving export to the port. Mohammed said that the Lagos State Government had been working with NPA to enforce traffic regulations, especially along the port corridors, which helped to reduce congestion.

The managing director, who spoke at panel session on the export of non-oil products at the 2023 Zenith Bank International Trade Seminar in Lagos, stressed that the authority had been recording growth in export since 2019. The managing director added that NPA was working closely with Nigeria Customs Service (NPA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to ensure that imports and ex- ports were cleared out of the port faster.

Mohammed explained tat the NPA needed Customs to reduce the time being spent on scanning and inspection of cargoes in order to enable importers and exporters take their goods from the port as faster as possible. He noted that the collaboration with Customs would help the authority in achieving the feat, adding that NPA would achieve more than it attained in previous years. Mohammed explained: “NPA’s responsibility is to handle the logistics issue as relates to the delivery of cargo to ports, reviewing the cargo and also ensuring that it is loaded for the voyage. We encouraged the terminal operators to create hinterland aggregation points and dedicated spaces for export within the port terminals, but we need to realise that the ports are very small and therefore there are capacity issues. “So, what we did was to create export processing terminals and the export processing terminals are one-stop shops where you consolidate, test, weigh and pack it and then go straight into the ports. What the Customs did for us is to create an export command.

This means there are individuals responsible for all export problems that you can relate with.” He added that the efforts really yielded results and facilitated the growth of exports leaving Nigerian ports. Also, the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Ezra Yakusak said that Nigeria had a non-oil export performance of $4.8 billion in 2022, which is the largest since the creation of NEPC in 1976. Yakusak said: “We exported 214 products which means that Nigeria has huge potential. About 1,122 companies exported to 122 countries Last year, there was an increase of about 39.6 percent in the export of manufactured products, meaning that Nigerian export is changing from being mostly raw materials to becoming processed or manufactured products.” Acting Comptroller General Of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, who was represented by Customs Area Controller of Lilypond Export Command, Mohammed Babandede said Customs had created a onestop-shop that removes all delays that leads to rejection of Nigerian export in the international markets. Adeniyi said that Customs had eliminated the rejection and return of our cargoes and also had reduced the cost of doing export business. He said: “We have also reduced intervention by other agencies and have also reduced the pilfering of containers. The NPA have dedicated routes this consignment can follow out of the ports.”