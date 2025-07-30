Nigerian Port Intensifies Move To Reclaim 3mt Of Cargoes Lost To Togo

Despite the presence of United States at the Lome Container Terminal (LCT), Lekki Port in Nigeria is moving faster to grab about three million tonnes of transhipment cargoes previously lost to neighbouring ports of Lome in Togo and Tema in Ghana.

Prior to the inauguration of Lekki Port, the Port of Lome was a major connection to international trade, drawing significant connection to landlocked countries of Niger, Chad, Mali and Burkina Faso for the for their imports of essential goods like fuel, machinery, consumer products and exports of commodities such as cotton, livestock, minerals, leading to lost of about $3.4 billion worth of cargoes annually by Nigeria to the ports in Benin and Togo.

However, findings revealed that Lekki Port has officially positioned Nigeria as a maritime hub in the West and Central African region, with the commencement of international transhipment services to ports in Togo, Benin Republic, Abidjan and Ghana.

The port, which began commercial operations in 2023, is intensifying efforts to boost throughput from the 287,000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) handled in 2024 to a projected 500,000 TEUs by the end of 2025 as it has been equipped with modern infrastructure, including deep berths, automated container handling systems, and a strategic location along the Gulf of Guinea.

According to the port’s Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Lekki Port, Mr. Daniel Odibe, the facility was actively targeting additional transhipment opportunities with several West African nations.

Odibe said: “We had our first transhipment operations in 2023, which is the first in the Nigerian economy. Before now, countries like Togo, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire used to be the transhipment hub for Nigerianbound cargoes.

You know what that means for our cargoes? They spend more time coming to us. They incur more costs because they are double-handled in those transhipment hubs, all because Nigeria didn’t have a deep-sea port.

“So, the commencement of operations at Lekki Port changed the whole transhipment story. The story is in our favour right now. We are now talking about international transhipment.

We now conduct international transhipment to Togo, Benin Republic, Ghana, Abidjan, and several landlocked countries.

We are picking up because the naira is gradually stabilising. Volumes dropped initially due to the naira’s depreciation and the removal of fuel subsidies.”

Meanwhile, the United States’ Chargé d’Affaires Joann Lockard Michaels had led a high-profile tour of the Lome Port and its state-of-theart Lome Container Terminal.

During her visit, she engaged extensively with local port authorities and key stakeholders, actively exploring viable avenues for increased United States private sector investment.

Michaels underscored the port’s cutting-edge equipment, advanced deep-water capabilities, and modern logistics infrastructure as making it an ideal entry point for American goods into diverse African markets, noting that concerted US effort to deepen economic ties across the African continent.

It was learnt that Togo has been making effort to develop a robust road networks connecting Lome to the capitals of the landlocked countries is paramount in order to ensure seamless flow of cargoes.

Recall that in June 2023, NPA engaged the countries on how to make Nigeria the preferred destination for their transshipment hub.

With the new agreement, findings revealed that Chad would be routing its $1.09 billion annual imports through the nation’s seaport, Republic of Niger’s $2.33 billion annual cargoes will be ferried via Nigeria port.

Last year, NPA explained that Nigeria had a meeting with the three countries on transshipment cargoes movement through the nation’s seaports.

It explained: “We had a meeting with officials from Chad, Niger Republic and Cameroon. The idea was to see how we can start moving their cargoes from Nigeria to their ports. They were looking for a port that would reduce waiting time for cargoes.

“These tug boats that were commissioned will help us achieve our aim of turning the port into a transshipment hub.

“I know that transshipment cargoes should come to Lekki maybe in the next three weeks. With this tug boat we will tug in no matter the size of the ship.”