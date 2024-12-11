Share

Former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani, has decried the growing trend of converting Polytechnics and Colleges of Education into Universities across Nigeria.

In a post shared via his X handle, on Wednesday, the former lawmaker noted how this shift could lead to a future where universities become the only viable option for higher education seekers.

He attributed this trend to the heavy emphasis placed on university degrees for employment and career progression in Nigeria.

According to Sani, this focus marginalizes other forms of tertiary education, such as technical and vocational training, which are equally vital for national development.

READ ALSO:

“Polytechnics and Colleges of Education are rapidly converting to Universities these days.

“A time will come when nobody will seek admission into any higher institution other than the University.

“Emphasis on a university degree for employment and promotion is the cause,” he stated.

Sani’s post comes at a time when stakeholders in Nigeria’s education sector are calling for policy changes to address the declining relevance of technical and vocational institutions.

Sani’s debate reveals the need for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s higher education policies, ensuring a balanced emphasis on all forms of tertiary education to meet the country’s diverse workforce needs.

Share

Please follow and like us: