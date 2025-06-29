Nigerian Politics Requires Dramatic Surgery, Says Bishop Okonkwo@80

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr. Chukwunweike Michael Okonkwo, popularly called Dr. Mike Okonkwo, is a cleric who seldom speaks on national issues. However, the Ogbunike, Anambra State-born bishop in this interview with select journalists examines the nation politics and other vital matters as part of activities line up for his forthcoming 80th birthday anniversary in September. SUCCESS NWOGU reports

Are you satisfied with the state of Nigeria?

The country is not where it should be. I mean, our political leaders have learned nothing. They used to say, ‘you see, the military spoiled everything.’ Now that we are in charge, what have we done? A politician comes into office today, what he’s thinking about is about the next election. And so, what does he do? He doesn’t care about performance. Not knowing that when you perform, the masses will beg you to run.

When you give them the basic things they need; the dividends of democracy, they will not only follow you but campaign for you. Is it not a shame that a politician will make a road and paint it and all that and we are clapping for him? What is his job as a politician? And so, really, straightly speaking, we’ve learnt nothing. And not that there is any difficulty in doing what we should do. I don’t believe there is difficulty.

I think there is no will power by politicians to do the right thing, because all it takes is restructure the country; put the country in such a way that it is on a level playing ground for anyone. From any part of Nigeria, from any tribe, to aspire to any office in the country, without being afraid. Leaders should put things in place. Somebody recently was having an interview and telling us how much it will cost to run different offices. It will cost these billions to run this one. It will cost this billion to run the other office. And I said, so you people, with this type of humongous expenditure, you people want a new Nigeria. It will never happen like that.

Because if it will cost a politician billions to run for an office, won’t he recoup the money when he gets there? He must recoup his money. And so, why will we not put things in place that it will not cost such money for somebody to run for an office, so that we will get credible people into the office?

What are we doing? Look at Burkina-Faso of yesterday, which is like a backyard for us in Nigeria. What are we doing? We are not there. And let me tell you, it will take a long time. We are playing politics with people’s lives. That’s what it takes. We are just playing politics. The VeryDarkMan was showing a video about people who were burnt alive. Children burnt alive, somewhere in the North.

In developed countries. This will occupy a front burner in their parliament. Every other thing will be shut down in that country until there is a solution to the killings and crisis. Any major crisis that is facing the masses, their national assembly or their congress will shut down until they find a solution. But we don’t care in Nigeria. Today somebody becomes councilor, he is building a mansion. Where did he get the money from? Our politics requires drastic surgery. It’s not about individuals or parties. It requires a drastic surgery. I just pray that God will give us a leader who will have the willpower to perform this surgery for us.

How do you react to the current development that 2027 politicking has taken the front burner in Nigeria to the detriment of governance?

We are having misplaced priority in governance. I’m not just saying it for this government. I’m saying it generally in our political structure. Misplaced priority in that once we come to office, we are thinking of the next term, rather than providing good governance and delivering dividends of democracy.

On the positive side, take Alex Oti, the Governor of Abia State, for instance. It will be difficult to unseat him. Why? Because the man came on board and attacked the real problems of the people. Honestly, if you go to Aba or Abia State and talk against Alex Oti, some people will stone you. He doesn’t need to campaign for a second term. His performance has already done that. He will stay in his house and he may not border very much to campaign. If you oppose him, people will rise against you. They will do that because there is evidence. And that is all that is needed.

Our political leaders don’t need any of the drama, manipulation, and all these stressing of people and heating up the polity. Go and perform and voting you in will be easy. Nigerians are easy to please. They are not looking for you to give them money. Just give us a level-playing ground. We are resilient people. Give us level-playing ground, and we will hustle for ourselves. That’s all they are asking for.

And that’s why presently, I don’t understand Mr. President who has gone through a lot of struggles; who said he is a progressive, and knew the challenges he went through before eventually being sworn in. With all the mud thrown at him, with all the name callings, with all that. People alleged that he doesn’t have a certificate, that he doesn’t have a mother and a father, that he doesn’t have this and that; and yet he is our President, whether you like it or not.

Listen. The day I will see him, I will say, ‘What is stopping you from leaving a legacy and put paid to the shenanigans going on in politics?’ Reform the country; put it in a place where anyone in this country can aspire to any office; put the country in a place where no region will hold anyone to ransom, such as unless you go through me, you will not be President. Why? Why should you have the final say on who becomes President? For me, I don’t agree with that. Put structure there. Let the structure speak for itself. We need complete reform. Nigeria will remember him for life. All those bad history records they are saying, no one will remember them. They will remember him as a man that was bold to tear down all those things that have been retrogressive to the progress of this country.

But there are fears that given the mass defection from other parties to the All Progressives Congress, the county might be turned to a one-party system?

Anyone who attempts it, (one party system) there will be an implosion in that party. It can never be. Forget about all that is going on. It can’t be. It cannot work in our time, and more so when people have become enlightened. It’s not like before where there is no information going on. It will not work. Let them forget it. It’s all a joke. So that cannot happen. Even the people in that party are already agitating. Is it not Nigerian politics? Even the people in that party have their own agenda. So, forget that.

What’s your message to the youth in Nigeria?

They should not give up on this nation. Nigeria has great prospects for better tomorrow. They must not run out of the country in search of the golden fleece. There are a lot of opportunities in the country. They must not be discouraged by the actions of some of our leaders. Some of them now believe that given what some past leaders did, it is better to follow bad examples. Some of them are thinking that when they get to leadership positions, they want to do the same. That is the natural way to think. At the end of the day, leaders have failed to understand that they are the ones sowing seed that will germinate in the future. If we think about legacy, there are things we will not do as leaders.

Most of our leaders have destroyed young people for nothing. One may not blame youths in Nigeria. What do you want them to do? They struggled to go to school, came out of school and there is nothing for them to do. And you still want them to be morally upright. The only way it can happen is God.

That’s the only way, because human beings have failed them. And that’s why the church has a lot of responsibilities to ensure that, look, whatever we can do for young people, we do it for them. So that they can stand no matter where they find themselves and hold their own in any part of the world.

Otherwise, if they are to follow the example they are seeing outside, I can guarantee you, there will be no future. So, church has plenty to do, you see. But no matter what, the youth should not follow bad examples. They should follow God and be determined to change things in the country for the better. They must continue to be resilient, hardworking, innovative, patient and above all God fearing.

What is the secret behind your scandal-free ministry?

One is the grace of God. It is not because I’m smarter than any person. No. It is the Grace of God. Two, quality decision to live according to values. If I begin to pursue money, I’m going to also stain myself. If I pursue money that I must get it, there is no way I can be free from scandal. And the scripture is very clear. It says, ‘the love of money is the root of all evil.’ When you see people doing certain things, trace it, along the line, money is involved.

So, I will say God’s grace has kept me and the values that I’ve built for myself. I can’t estimate this. I am not going to play God because I am not God. He is God, I am not. So, I won’t play Him to impress people in ministry.

When I started ministry newly and our church had not grown, we were still in one location. In those days, if you had not invited a white man to your church, you are not doing anything and you have not started. We decided to do a major programme and I did not invite any white preacher. I looked for preachers within the country and brought them. And we had a good meeting. After that, others followed us to do that.

When you begin to get your hands involved to impress people, to get people to make you let them know what I am doing, or let them also see that I am doing this or that, you will run into problems. I can guarantee you, in a matter of time, you are going to run into problems.

Has there been changes in the ministry from when it began and now?

Of course, a lot of things have changed. I was a product of my background. My background was a very strict religious one. I won’t call that Christianity, but religious. Even when I had an encounter with it, because many times people build on what they think is the way to build.

What was my strict background? In those days, when you are coming to my church: women sit differently, men sit differently. Even if she is your wife, both of you will not sit together in church until the service is over. Also, women do not leave their hair open. In fact, you must cover it completely. You don’t wear make-up; you don’t wear earrings and all the stuff. And in fact, I was so strict that I always come to church with scissors. if I see you (a woman) with her hair (open), I will cut it. Yes, it was as bad as that. That was my background.

But until one day I was leaving the service and I stopped. I looked at the bus stop and I saw the same people who came to service, they had removed their hair tie and had put back their makeup and all these things. I was frustrated. I was wondering what was wrong? And the Lord said to me, “you cannot legislate righteousness. That righteousness is a gift that He gives to us at the time of a new birth, when we are born again.” It’s a gift. Even holiness, we are made holy by Him. And by accepting it, then you live holy. Everything that God does is a gift. It’s not because you are strong.

So, if you have people who say, I did this and therefore God did this for me. That person is a religious person. He’s not somebody preaching the gospel. So, I went back to the scriptures to find out. And I found out that some of the things that we are doing are as a result of the culture of some of the people in those days. They did not have anything to do with our relationship with God. Do you know that we read the scriptures, ‘don’t we have things that are pertaining to women or to men, where there are things for men that are seen for women.’ But in Asia and different countries, they wear trousers. So those people are not going to go to heaven?

I had to go back and study the scriptures and then began to bring scriptures to prove. I began to teach, line upon line. Remember I was the same person who was strict on the people. Then I had to go back and begin to teach in the church and make them know. Because from onset, I made them know that I have a sincere heart to make sure that everyone that God draws to me meets the Lord on the last day. And therefore, if there is anything I have taught them that is contrary to the scripture, I will not be embarrassed to come back to revisit it. And that’s what we have been doing over time.

We have had a lot of transitions as far as our worship experience is concerned. What that does to you, is that it helps you to be at the cutting edge. You are not obsolete, doing things like that. This is how it must be, whether we like it or not. Do I quarrel with people who want to remain where they are? No. I don’t have any quarrel with them.

The only area, the very basic principles that guide me, is that we have what is called unity in fundamentals of faith: Jesus Christ is Lord, He died for our sins, He was buried and He rose again, triumphant over death, hell and grave. No addition to him. If you don’t subscribe to that truth, you are not a Christian. I don’t care how much you go to church. So, fundamentals of faith are key. There is heaven, there is hell. Man was born in sin. And so, if we are born in sin, we need the life of God back in us. We need to be reconciled to God. And it can only come through the blood of Jesus. What can wash away my sins? Nothing but the blood of Jesus.’ And so, that’s unity.

But liberty is non-essential. What I do is non-essential. If you want to wear trousers, I don’t have a problem with you. If you want to make up, I don’t have a problem with you. If you don’t want to make up, I don’t have a problem with you. I can see fellowship with you as long as you have what? Christ in you. And then charity in all things. What is charity in all things? In other words, even though I know, I have a revelation concerning what I am doing. And I find out that you are not yet, you don’t understand it yet. I can choose to deprive myself. In other words, if I’m coming to your church, I will decide I won’t wear trousers. I will wear gowns so as not to offend you. Not because I don’t know what is right. So that’s how, what has God given me.

So that makes me able to fellowship with any person. I can fellowship with the Catholics, the Anglicans, the Methodists, the Presbyterians, and the Aladuras. In fact, I have preached in Aladura Church one or two times. That does not stain me.

On September 6, 2025, you would become 80 years. What does that mean to you?

The only giver of life is God and life is a mystery. There are those who were born, some died in the womb, some came out as children, and some are born and they don’t come of age to attain whatever dreams they have and they die. So, for God to be able to keep me alive to this age, is a blessing.

I consider myself blessed that God has allowed me to live this long and it is His infinite mercy for me to come to this age. And not just come to this age, but come to this age not falling apart: beings healthy, strong and still active. There is no way I can quantify my gratitude to God. It’s something I do every day. I say it, one of my regular sayings is that when you wake up in the morning, you are able to go to the bathroom yourself, you are able to dress yourself, you are able to go and urinate. You need to say “Lord, I thank you.” Because many times, we as human beings want to take such things for granted. We think, ‘oh, it’s normal, and when I sleep, I wake up. There are those who have gone to sleep and they never woke up. For me, it is not just being 80, but being able to be strong, to still travel and I have my mental alertness, strength spiritually, and vitality. That’s enough. I am always grateful to God on a daily basis. God has really been awesome to me. So, I really have nothing to say but to say thank the Almighty God.

At 80, what are you looking forward to?

At 80, what I’m looking forward to is to ensure that there is continuity. Because it’s not enough to live life for yourself alone. Continuity, more especially in my situation. I want to be used by God to establish a global administration. It must not die in my hands. There must be continuity, because the whole essence is to define other people’s lives. So, I’m looking forward to the fact that what God has used me to establish will continue even if I’m not here.

As you were growing up, what were your thoughts about life?

When you say somebody is 40, when I was just a boy, the person is already old. And then when you go into 60, 70, ah, forget it. The person is a very old person. I never knew that time would come when I’m going to get to that age. So, for me then, 50 years was still very far. But every day in life should be seen as an opportunity to do something because life is very brief. I mean, I look back, at 80 years, I can still remember some of the things I did as a teenager and as a small boy like going to secondary and primary schools and all those things. And you are talking now 80 years. So, for me, I wasn’t really looking in that direction. I was thinking, just live your life and move on.

How was the encounter with God?

My encounter with God was very strange, I must tell you, because when the war ended, there was a revival in the entire Eastern part of Nigeria. Everyone was seeking God. Some young people were getting saved through Scripture Union and all the university programmes.

There were friends of ours I knew who were attending Scripture Union. I began to watch their lives, both the male and the female, I watched their lives. And then, I saw that those lives are totally different from mine. So I knew them, I wanted what they had. And so, I remember entering a room. No one came to witness me. I was in a room, I went there to sleep, I lay down. All of us were together in that very flat, somewhere in an estate. I remember, when we came to an estate, the two people, when we wanted to retire, decided to go and pray on their own. And they didn’t invite me to come because, to them, I was not part of them. And I felt isolated. So, what I now did was on my own: I said to God, if there was anything He was going to do with my life, that I surrender to Him. And that changed everything. We were visiting from Enugu. I later understood what it is to have a relationship with God. I totally surrendered my life. That’s what happened.

So, how did the division of church start?

They were coming there to be part of the work and serving and they were opening churches all over. But, somewhere along the line, we noticed that there was something more than what we were doing. And, through interaction and reading, and other churches that were coming up, like the Church of God Mission was being named under Bishop Benson Idahosa He was, by then, not even a bishop. And we began to feel somehow that something is not right and that something was missing. And the Lord began to minister to me that I wasn’t going to stay long in that church. I thought that I’ve come to my post.

As far as UCC (United Church of Christ) was concerned, they began to minister to me. And the subsequent events that happened within the church: a lot of crises took place that made some of us young people exit. And some of them are in the U.S. now. And, even at that, I didn’t know what I was going to do. Because I wasn’t in any way planning to start a church. Where am I going to start from? I’ve not received formal training. Because in those days, not now that we have Bible schools, then there were no Bible schools. There were no examples you could copy. Apart from Foursquare and Assemblies of God, those are what you might call living churches that were existing and then came the Church of God Mission. There were no Bible schools then. It was all in the job training. So, where am I going to start? And I was not even good in the scriptures. So, you are going to start a church and not just that. You are going to lead a church. How? I was confused by then, to be honest with you! So, I was just waiting. I didn’t know what I would do.

The Lord showed me in a vision that the founder of that church was going to come. I was in Lagos, not going to any church. He was going to send people to plead with me to return to them. In my unusual way that I am made of, anything I’m involved in, I put my whole life in it. I really put my life in that place and I did the best I could for them.

And so, God said to me, they are going to come to send for me. And really, two days after, they sent people to come to me. But I was physically told that I should not go back. So, when they came, I told them, no, I’m not coming back. What I was going to do, I did not know.

So, what did I do? By then, Deeper Life had started doing their Monday Bible study in the campus of the university but they had not started a church, it was just fellowship. William Kumuyi was a lecturer. So, I went to meet him and shared my experience with him. He said, I should keep on praying, that there shall be clarity. I also met one of the founders of Foursquare Gospel Church, Dr. Badejo. He is late now. But he was living in Akoka then. So, I met with him and he also counselled me and advised me, said: ‘no, don’t go back.’

So, I was waiting, until God now began to say, ‘you’re going to start a ministry and I’m going to guide you step by step. That’s what happened. So, by 1979 to 1980, we now began to hold a few meetings with few people who were with me.

And by the end of 1980, we came up through prayers. Within that same period, I started to read, I was reading different newspapers, different magazines, Christian newspapers and Christian magazines. And I saw in the newspaper that Maurice Cerullo was giving out scholarships to Africans to come to the U.S. for training in ministry training. Wow! So, I just applied. I wasn’t expecting that anything would come up when I applied. For applying sake, I applied. And lo and behold, I was offered admission. All I needed to do was to find my flight ticket and be there. Accommodation was fully paid and everything else fully paid. To God be the glory. That was settled.

So, on the 4th of January 1981, my ministry was established officially. I think the next day or two days after, I traveled to the U.S. for the school of ministry. Then, there in the school of ministry, of course, I was exposed to a lot of other mega ministries.

I was exposed to them because they were part of the faculty, lecturing. So, what I did to also further equip myself was to get all their materials: the books they’ve written, the tapes they have. And, in fact, apart from that, I also went to the Rhema Bible College, which was reigning in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In fact, anyone who was involved in charismatic ministry, who had not attended or got involved in Rhema, had not started. That’s Kenneth E. Higgins, Snr of the blessed memory. I went to their Bible, I bought all their lectures, all their materials, everything they teach, and brought them back to Nigeria. I also got registered in a Baptist seminary, theological seminary, so as to be balanced. So, those things helped to train me.

In fact, I had the opportunity to remain in America like my colleagues who were with me in the former church. And some of them are still there. One of them is in Canada. Some of them are in the U.S. I had the opportunity to remain there and not to return. And it was something attractive. People may say you had an opportunity to stay in America, what are you coming back to Nigeria to do? But, once there is a call on your life, you are not thinking of your comfort, you are thinking of the call. So, that was what brought and motivated me to return. Even when I knew that there was really nothing on the ground in Nigeria by then, no attraction, nothing, no form of attraction or beauty that anyone would desire, other than vision. But today, see what God has done!

Your ministry has a mantra: Power in the World. How did you come about it?

I got it through inspiration, that there is power in the word of God. Everything was created through the word of God. And so, whatever the word of God cannot give to you, you don’t need it and it doesn’t even exist. So, the focus is to put people to depend absolutely on God’s word. If God has said it, believe it, that it is so. That’s the reason for. If you notice the controversy going on in social media about church or no church, and what people do. The whole thing is because people are adding to God’s word. If you decide to build yourself and your foundation on God’s word, you won’t get involved in all that nonsense, because there is no ambiguity in the word of God, it’s clear, except you want to add some drama, because some people like it when there is drama. God is not dramatic, he’s not mysterious, as people think. In fact, he’s the one who came to us to show us who He is. So, He is not hiding himself from us.

So how have you been able to manage your home?

Initially, when the ministry was starting, it was easy for me to manage my family. That’s where agreement between you and your wife comes in. There are things she has to take on, but it’s not going to be permanent. For instance, I had to do a lot of travels and she did not even go with me when the ministry was growing up. So, you need to put that in place and put that in your mindset. But every given opportunity, you must get back to your family. You see, it is family first before the people. That’s one of the things people don’t understand. They think that it is the pulpit. I’m doing the Lord’s work so you ignore your family. No, no, no. It’s family first before the pulpit. So, if your family is not in order, you are going to run into problems.

I said to young pastors who I teach in Bible school that one of the things you must guard jealously about your life is about your marital life. Don’t jump into marriage because of what you see with your eyesight. You must pray and ask God to guide you with someone who will understand your vision. Otherwise, you are not going to make it. If you marry wrongly, half of your ministry is gone. I can tell you that for free. You will never maximize the call of God upon your life.

I told them that I can’t thank God enough for my wife, for the type of a woman God has given to me. I can not thank God enough for her patience, her resilience, her commitment, her dynamism, her understanding and other things she has done in my life. Because I don’t think I would have been able to survive. I would not have reached the level my ministry is today without God, first and then my wife, coming second. My wife has been of tremendous help to me. So, every opportunity you must always reflect back.

Don’t take your family for granted. When your wife begins to agitate because of neglect and other things, don’t think that she’s committing sin. You left her. You abdicated your responsibility at home. That’s why things happen. So, every opportunity we seek as family and just enjoy ourselves. We let down our hair and enjoy what family people used to do. We also argue and quarrel amongst ourselves and then we resolve the quarrels and again continue with life.

I don’t believe in the euphoria of some people who I hear say, ‘you know, I’ve never quarreled with my wife since we’ve been married, not even one day of quarrel. That is a lie. Are you not a human being? We are human beings; we are all surviving by God’s grace. So, there will be times of disagreement and of quarrel. But the beautiful thing about Christianity is that there is always a bounce back, that God has given to us to get on back and keep going. We are work in process. We are not yet complete. It’s an ongoing work that is joining us and by the time we see Him face to face, the work will be complete.