Nigerian Police Yet To Exhume Mohbad’s Body

Following the death of Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, the Police made an official statement that the family of the deceased agreed to exhume the late singer’s body for autopsy on Tuesday.

However, his body is yet to be exhumed as of Wednesday, September 20th as promised by the Nigerian Police Force for an autopsy to be carried out so that the cause of the death can be ascertained.

According to information gathered by New Telegraph, a police source who spoke on Tuesday, September 19, said the state command is waiting for paperwork to be completed with the state Ministry of Health, which will be part of the investigation process.

READ ALSO:

The source further disclosed that on Wednesday, September 20, or latest on Thursday, September 21, Mohbad’s body would be exhumed for an autopsy to be conducted.

Mohbad died on September 12 and was buried the next day, September 13 under controversial circumstances.

Nigerians have demanded that an autopsy be carried out on him following the revelations of him being harassed and assaulted while he was alive.

It’s worth noting that Lagos state police command on Monday, September 19, set up a 13-man committee to carry out a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding his demise.

The committee is expected to turn in its report in two weeks.