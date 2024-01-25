Nigerian Police Vow to Take Action Against LGBTQ Community Over Viral Video

The Nigerian Police have resolved to take necessary action against members of Nigerian lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ), describing them as criminals and their practices punishable under the law.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known yesterday via X account, while reacting to the video posted by the LGBTQ. The LGBTQ members publicly spoke about their sexuality and the misconceptions the public had about them while participating in a popular online challenge on social media.

Netizens criticised the video demanding that the anti-gay law signed by former President Goodluck Jonathan in January 2007 was no longer effective.

A netizen @iamking_yusuf wrote, “@Princemoye1 @PoliceNG una no update us say LGBTQ is now legal in Naija o…” It was translated into English as Adejobi and the Nigerian Police, you have not updated us that LGBTQ has been legalised in Nigeria?