Nigerian Police Biggest Group Of Kidnappers – Seun Kuti

Famous Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, has made strong allegations against the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) as he recounted his experience at the Panti police station cell 1 in Lagos State.

Speaking during an Instagram live session, Seun alleged that the Police are the perpetrators behind the ongoing exuberant kidnapping in the country.

Narrating his experience during his arrest in 2023, He said he was locked up alongside hardened criminals, including murderers and kidnappers, in cell one.

He claimed that many of these alleged kidnappers were police officers themselves, operating as ringleaders within the cell.

Seun also claimed that some Nigerians have been kidnapped by the Police and compelled to pay ransom which kidnappers demand.

He further likened police bail demands to ransom payments, stressing that if individuals are forced to pay for their release, they are essentially being kidnapped by the authorities.

He also referred to the case of Evans, who was number 1 notorious kidnapper, highlighting that despite his arrest, kidnapping incidents have not reduced, suggesting a systemic issue within law enforcement.

The son of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, called on the Nigerian government to address the root causes of kidnapping in the country, emphasizing that the issue extends beyond mere criminal activity.