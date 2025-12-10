Nigerian Players Who Emerged AFCON Most Valuable Player

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is reserved for footballers who define an entire tournament. New Telegraph highlights four Nigerian players who have earned their place in that distinguished company, each rewriting the tournament’s story in their own unforgettable way.

1. Christian Chukwu (1980)

Christian “Chairman” Chukwu stands tall in Nigeria’s football history not only as captain of the nation’s first AFCON-winning team, but also as the tournament’s outstanding player in 1980. The home tournament placed enormous pressure on the Green Eagles, yet Chukwu’s leadership, composure, and authority anchored the team throughout. Chukwu’s influence went far beyond defensive organisation.

His reading of the game, calm distribution from the back, and reassuring presence gave Nigeria the confidence to dominate.

Even though the headlines naturally went to Segun Odegbami after his brace in the final against Algeria, it was Chukwu’s dominance that kept Nigeria in control from start to finish. At the end of the tournament, CAF recognised him as the Most Valuable Player, rewarding not only his technical quality but his leadership in a historic triumph.

2. Rashidi Yekini (1994)

Yekini arrived at the 1994 AFCON in Tunisia as one of the most feared forwards in Africa, but he left as an immortal figure in Nigerian football.

His performance in the tournament was a masterclass in center-forward play, displaying immense strength, intelligence, positioning, and ruthless finishing. Nigeria’s group stage campaign showed the continent just how dangerous Yekini had become.

He scored a brace in their 3-0 demolition of Gabon in their opening match, although the second group game against Egypt ended in a draw, the lanky forward returned in the quarterfinal with a brace in the 2-0 win over Zaire.

He was also at the heart of the gruelling win over Cote d’Ivoire in the semifinal and his leadership under pressure lifted the Super Eagles to the final— where Nigeria defeated Zambia in a gripping contest. Yekini finished with five goals, the highest in the tournament, and was voted both Top Scorer and Player of the Tournament.

3. Austin Okocha (2004)

Jay-Jay Okocha’s 2004 AFCON campaign is often remembered as a one-man theatre of footballing artistry. At a time when Nigeria was undergoing transition, Okocha carried the team on his shoulders and produced a tournament performance so stunning that even rival fans applauded him. Okocha led Nigeria in goals, creativity, set-piece mastery, and sheer entertainment value.

His free-kick against Cameroon in the quarter-final is widely regarded as one of the best goals of the entire tournament. Beyond goals, Okocha dictated the rhythm of Nigeria’s play. He dropped deep to collect the ball, drifted between lines, unlocked defences with disguised passes, and constantly lifted the team’s energy with moments of brilliance.

Young players like Osaze Odemwingie drew confidence simply from sharing the pitch with him. Even though Nigeria finished third after a tense penalty shootout loss to Tunisia in the semi-final, Okocha’s influence was impossible to ignore. Fater scoring four goals, CAF named him Best Player of 2004 AFCON.

4. William Troost-Ekong (2023)

When the 2023 AFCON began, few predicted that a defender would emerge as the tournament’s finest player. But Troost-Ekong produced one of the most commanding defensive campaigns in recent AFCON history. The Super Eagles’ strength in Cote d’Ivoire was built on an organised, hardworking, and fearless defensive unitan d Troost-Ekong was at the heart of it.

His aerial dominance, positioning, and communication kept Nigeria compact and difficult to break down. Yet it wasn’t only defensive quality that defined his tournament. TroostEkong scored vital goals, including pressure penalties and the opening goal in the final against Cote d’Ivoire.

Though Nigeria lost the final, CAF honoured Troost-Ekong with the AFCON 2023 Player of the Tournament, making him one of the few defenders in history to win the award. Although he has now quit the Eagles, that tournament reshaped global perception of him, from solid international defender to elite African leader with the mentality of a champion.