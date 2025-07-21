Nigerian Players Gear Up For WTT Contender Lagos

Fresh off a strong performance at the recently concluded ITTF Africa West Regional Championships, Nigerian table tennis players are brimming with confidence as they prepare for the WTT Contender Lagos, which kicks off tomorrow at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Matthew Kuti and Ajoke Ojomu emerged as singles champions, with Nigerian athletes dominating the semifinal rounds across multiple categories.

Men’s singles semifinalist Taiwo Mati highlighted the importance of the regional tournament in preparing them for the international stage. “I’m pleased with our performance at the regional championships. The level of play helped us get into top form for the WTT Contender Lagos,” Mati said.

“There’s no doubt the WTT will be more challeng – ing, given the calibre of international players coming to Lagos.

But the regional event showed that many of us have made significant improvements. Personally, it helped me identify areas I need to work on before the tournament kicks off.”