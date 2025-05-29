Nigerian Pilgrim Returns $5,000 Lost By Russian Counterpart In Makkah

Share

In a heartwarming display of honesty and integrity, a Nigerian pilgrim identified simply as Hajiya Zainab from Plateau State has returned a missing sum of $5,000 (over ₦8 million) to its rightful owner, a Russian pilgrim, during the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah.

The incident occurred shortly after Zainab completed her prayers at the Masjidul Haram, the holiest site in Islam.

Upon discovering the lost funds, she immediately reported the find to the appropriate authorities rather than keep it for herself — a rare and commendable act that has garnered praise both locally and internationally.

Thanks to swift coordination between the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and Saudi authorities, the rightful owner was identified, and the funds were returned without incident.

Confirming the report, Hon. Daiyabu Dauda, Executive Secretary of the Plateau State Pilgrims Welfare Board, lauded Zainab’s honesty, describing it as a powerful example of the values Nigerian pilgrims are expected to uphold during the Hajj.

“She demonstrated exceptional integrity and honesty. What she did is a remarkable act of kindness that many will find difficult to do,” Dauda stated.

The National Hajj Commission also expressed pride in Zainab’s exemplary action, emphasizing that her behavior reflects the Commission’s ongoing efforts to instill ethical and moral discipline among Nigerian pilgrims.

Zainab’s actions have been widely praised on social media and in religious circles, with many calling her a symbol of national pride.

Her story adds to a growing narrative that showcases Nigerian pilgrims in a positive light, reinforcing the importance of integrity, compassion, and accountability during the sacred journey of Hajj.

