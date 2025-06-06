Nigerian Pilgrim Returning Lost $5,000 Makes Country Proud –Board

Share

Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Plateau has said Zainab Idris, one of its pilgrims who found lost 5,000 dollars and returned it to rightful owner has made the state and Nigeria proud. Its Executive Secretary, Alhaji Daiyabu Daudu, said this while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the ongoing 2025 Hajj exercise in Makkah over the weekend.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has acknowledged numerous return of lost cash to the rightful owners by the Nigerian pilgrims.

Daudu said that the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Plateau, was proud of Idris for demonstrating the acts of honesty and integrity in returning lost cash to the rightful owner. “For this woman, we are so proud of her.

She found 5,000 dollars and contacted us. She said she found it on her way to Haram. “Luckily enough, the owner put his card and hotel details here in Makkah, and we used the contact to meet him and return his money. We are so proud of her. Honestly speaking, she has made us proud,” he said.

The board’s executive secretary also attributed the act to the messages given to the pilgrims by the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, that they should be good ambassadors in wherever they are.

“Our governor normally, in all his messages last year and this year, before our departure, emphasised to our people to be good ambassadors wherever they are.

“Not just the pilgrims, but anyone who is embarking on a visit to another country or state. What he always preaches is to be good ambassadors.

“This year, we did a four day orientation, and coming to Medina and Makkah, every day, our Ulama are preaching to our pilgrims,” he said.

Hon. Ibrahim Galadima, a member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, representing Wase Constituency, said that the honesty demonstrated by the female pilgrim showed that she came from disciplined family, and had good parental care.

Galadima also attributed such act to the efforts, resilience, and commitment of the organisers and the Ulama for preaching the gospel of God to the pilgrims.

“The woman came from a very disciplined family, and her parental care is evident. She has added value, not only to Plateau State but to the entire country.

“We are proud of her, and we are proud of our government that always preaches the gospel of peace, unity, togetherness, and inclusivity. So, we appreciate that,” he said.

