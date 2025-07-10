Nigerian Pharmaceutical Industry Set To Become $10b Sector – ACPN

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has pledged to deepen collaboration with local pharmaceutical manufacturers to enhance access to essential medicines and boost the economic potential of the nation’s healthcare sector.

This was disclosed by the National Chairman of ACPN, Pharm. Ambrose Ezeh, MAW, DCPharm, and the National Secretary, Omokhafe Ashore, FPSN, during a pre-conference briefing ahead of the association’s 44th Annual National Conference scheduled for July 22–27 in Awka, Anambra State.

Ezeh commended ongoing investments by indigenous manufacturers such as Fidson Healthcare, Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Jawa Pharm, and Codix Healthcare, especially in the production of anti-retrovirals, cephalosporins, beta-lactams, and diagnostic kits.

“The pharmaceutical industry, despite immense challenges, is on track to become a $10 billion sector within the next five years,” Ezeh said. “This growth is driven by landmark investments, including API plant establishments and expansion into high-value product categories. We remain committed to partnering with local manufacturers to ensure access to affordable and quality medicines.”

He called for greater government support, including incentives, easier access to raw materials, and full implementation of national drug policies. “Such support is vital for public health, economic growth, job creation, and Nigeria’s strategic competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” he added.

The ACPN leadership also raised alarm over the persistent problem of fake drugs in the country, calling for a complete overhaul of the Fake Drug Act and full enforcement of the 2015 National Drug Distribution Guidelines (NDDG).

Additionally, the association criticised the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) for insufficient consultation with pharmacy stakeholders on initiatives like MEDIPOOL, urging fairer and more inclusive policy implementation.

Addressing ongoing professional disputes in the health sector, Ezeh decried the marginalisation of non-physician professionals, including pharmacists. He accused medical associations of resisting the recognition of certified pharmacy skills such as the PharmD and Consultant Cadre, describing their opposition as “self-serving and not in the public interest.”

“It is ironic that pharmacists, who self-finance their training to attain consultant status, are sidelined by institutions that freely train doctors who often leave the country shortly after qualification,” Ezeh noted.

He described the domination of leadership positions in federal health institutions by physicians as a form of “professional apartheid” and called on the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and allied bodies to prepare for legitimate resistance to restore fairness in the sector.

On the proposed National Health Facility Regulatory Authority (NHFRA) Bill currently before the National Assembly, ACPN rejected any attempt to subsume the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) into a single regulatory agency.

The association defended PCN’s autonomy, citing its World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3 rating, alongside NAFDAC, for regulatory excellence. ACPN argued that merging PCN with other regulatory bodies would weaken standards and undo years of global progress.

“Countries like the UK, USA, South Africa, and Ghana maintain distinct pharmacy regulatory bodies. Nigeria must align with such international best practices,” Ashore said.

ACPN concluded by urging President Bola Tinubu to initiate an inclusive dialogue with all healthcare professionals, beyond the current leadership of the FMoH, to address growing unrest in the sector.

“The Ministry of Health must stop sidelining pharmacists in key decisions,” Ezeh stated. “A multidisciplinary healthcare system cannot be run with monolithic leadership.”