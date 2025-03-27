Nigerian Performs First Robotic Prostate Cancer Surgery In W’Africa

Share

A pioneering super-specialised clinic dedicated to the diagnoses and the treatment of prostate cancer, has initiated advanced robotic surgery in Nigeria and the entire west Africa, bringing the novel service to local patients in the subregion.

The founder of The Prostate Clinic, renowned Consultant Urological/Robotic Surgeon, Prof. Kingsley Ekwueme conducted the first robotic surgery on a patient in Nigeria and West Africa on Monday. Briefing journalists on the feat, Ekwueme explained: “The Da Vinci Robot offers three-dimensional imaging and seven degrees of freedom, allowing for surgeries with minimal blood loss and faster recovery times.”

Prof. Ekwueme, a leading expert in prostate cancer treatment, expressed his passion and commitment to the project, stating, “This is a clinic that I created in Nigeria. It’s never been done before. It’s a super-specialised clinic focusing on diagnosing and treating prostate cancer in Nigeria.

And since I created it, I actually modeled it out of Europe, looking at my friends and fellow professors that have exactly this kind of clinic.” Prof Ekwueme said the introduction of the Da Vinci Robotic Surgical System is a historic milestone for Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

“Previously, patients seeking this level of advanced prostate surgery had to travel to Europe or other parts of the world. Now, for the first time, they have access to world-class treatment in their own country.” “We are treating a range of urological conditions in both men and women, including kidney cancer, bladder cancer, kidney stones, and benign prostatic hyperplasia. Our goal is to transform surgery in Nigeria.”

Noting that the key focus of the clinic was accessibility, he said he is determined to make these advanced procedures affordable for all Nigerians. “My mission is to ensure that no one in this country dies needlessly due to a lack of access to quality care. “We are working to make these procedures as cost-effective as possible, and we are open to partnerships with the government to expand our reach.”

The clinic’s launch is expected to boost medical tourism in Nigeria, attracting patients from across West Africa who previously had limited options for such specialised care.

“It’s state-of-the-art, cutting-edge technology and it’s historic,” Ekwueme said. As the first of its kind in West Africa, this new clinic represents a major step forward in Nigeria’s medical landscape, offering hope to thousands of prostate cancer patients who can now receive world-class treatment closer to home.

The newly launched center aims to revolutionise prostate cancer treatment by offering cutting-edge technology, including the Da Vinci Robotic Surgical System. The founder has been visiting Lagos since April 2022, collaborating with hospitals to perform keyhole surgeries.

Now, with this dedicated facility, Nigerian patients no longer need to travel abroad for advanced prostate cancer treatment. One of the key highlights of the clinic is the introduction of the Da Vinci Robot, an advanced surgical system that enhances precision, minimises blood loss, and ensures a quicker recovery time for patients.

“What this facility offers Nigerians is a super-specialised center of excellence for keyhole surgeries, mainly Robotic Surgery. So I don’t know if you know about the Da Vinci Robot—that’s what we’ve got. “Until now, this technology had only been available in South Africa, making Nigeria the first West African nation to adopt the system.

The founder TPC emphasised the significance of this achievement, noting that it marks Nigeria’s entry into the global map of advanced surgical technology. “If you look at countries of the world on the map, you will see where the Da Vinci system is installed worldwide. And there is no dot around West Africa.

The dots will be in Nigeria as of today. “The Da Vinci Robotic System offers unparalleled precision in prostate cancer surgery. It provides three-dimensional, high-definition imaging, allow ing surgeons to see the prostate with exceptional clarity.

“The image it provides is three times in three dimensions than anything you’ve ever seen before,” the founder OF TPC explained. “If you look at the prostate, you will see it as if you’re touching it. And you can perform intricate surgeries of this nature with ease. “The technology also allows for nervesparing procedures, which are critical in preserving erectile function and urinary control after surgery.

“You can save the nerves of the patient to help him recover erection and also to recover his urine control after this operation, and that is with the Da Vinci Robot. “Another key advantage of robotic surgery is its minimally invasive approach. Unlike traditional open surgery, the procedure is performed through tiny keyhole incisions, leading to minimal blood loss and faster recovery.

“Once we dock it into the patient through tiny keyhole ports, we’ll be able to perform operations. There’s no blood loss and it involves one night hospital stay.

This gentleman operated on on Monday will be gone home by the next day,” Ekwueme revealed. The efficiency of this procedure means that patients can return to their normal lives much faster than with traditional surgery.

“The clinic is not only introducing Robotic Surgery but is also investing in extensive training for its staff. The founder highlighted the importance of ensuring that the medical team is fully prepared to operate the sophisticated equipment.

“We plan to do the operation this afternoon for a reason—because there’s training going on. You can see the experts that just came in. He’s an expert engineer for the robot.

I’m going through a lot of intense training for my staff at The Prostate Clinic (TPC). “By training Nigerian medical professionals in Robotic Surgery, the clinic is laying the foundation for sustainable local expertise, reducing reliance on foreign specialists in the long run,” Ekwueme said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

