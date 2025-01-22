Nigerian Passport Application Portal Restored

Share

In a strategic move, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Wednesday announced that the passport application portal is now fully operational following a temporary shutdown for system upgrades and maintenance.

According to the service, this development aims to enhance user experience and ensure the platform delivers optimal service to applicants.

New Telegraph reports that the NIS said the portal, which had been offline during the upgrade period, left many Nigerians unable to process their passport applications, leading to unavoidable inconveniences.

READ ALSO:

Taking to his social media page, the NIS expressed sincere apologies to all affected citizens and assured the public that the improvements were necessary to provide a more efficient and seamless application process.

With the portal restored, Nigerians can now resume online passport applications, renewals, and related services.

The NIS has urged applicants to log in and utilize the upgraded system for faster and more reliable services.

This system enhancement is part of the NIS’s ongoing commitment to modernizing its operations and addressing challenges in passport issuance, ensuring that citizens have access to world-class service delivery.

Share

Please follow and like us: