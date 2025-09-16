Nigerian Parliament Pushes Business-Friendly Reforms

The Nigerian Parliament has reaffirmed its commitment to opening up the nation’s economy under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, with fresh laws aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business, tax reforms, and incentives to attract foreign investors.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Wole Oke, stated this while addressing lawmakers from various countries at the ongoing Global South Legislators’ Summit in Urumqi, China.

Oke, who represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), disclosed that the Nigerian legislature has been enacting laws to support Tinubu’s reforms, especially those targeted at improving the business climate and boosting foreign direct investment (FDI).

He stressed that Nigeria, with its population of over 250 million, offers vast opportunities across multiple sectors. He further used the platform to seek support for Nigeria’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, noting that the country’s leadership role in Africa makes it a strong contender.

The lawmaker also invited Chinese investors to take advantage of Nigeria’s expanding opportunities in aviation, energy, and agriculture. According to him, the country’s diverse energy resources—including solar, hydro, wind, and coal—position it as a hub for technological advancement and sustainable investment.

“Our parliament has been supportive of reforms that ease business operations. China already has one of the highest numbers of companies operating in Nigeria at both national and sub-national levels, but we want to see more investments in critical sectors,” Oke said.

He advocated for deeper cooperation among Global South nations built on mutual respect, equal partnership, and shared benefits, with deliberate policies promoting the free movement of goods, services, and people.

Recalling that Nigeria has already signed agreements to boost integration within Africa, including visa-free arrangements for Chinese diplomats, Oke urged the Global South Assembly to move beyond political dialogue and focus on economic growth, trade, technology transfer, clean climate initiatives, and shared prosperity.

“I encourage us to see the Global South not only as a political alliance but also as a platform to deepen economic ties, transfer technology, promote climate-friendly policies, and secure prosperity for our people,” he added.

The Urumqi summit brought together legislators from across the developing world to strengthen cooperation and advance the common interests of member nations.