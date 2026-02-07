A United Kingdom High Court has awarded the sum of £858,000 in compensation to the Nigerian parents of a 26-year-old woman, Khelisyah Ashamu, who died after undergoing a low-cost weight-loss surgery in Turkey

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Ashamu, a mother of one and IT worker from Romford, died just eight days after having a gastric bypass procedure at a hospital in Izmir in February 2019.

She had reportedly struggled with her weight and was unhappy with the appearance of her stomach following a Caesarean section, prompting her decision to seek surgery abroad.

According to the family, “she arranged the procedure through a British expat-run medical tourism company, Get Slim in Turkey, paying £3,300 for the surgery and accommodation.

“After the operation, she fell seriously ill and suffered a cardiac arrest following a second exploratory surgery. She died on February 9, 2019.

“A coroner later determined that her death was caused by gastrointestinal ischaemia, a lack of blood flow to the intestines, resulting from complications of the surgery.

Her parents, Toyin and Oyebanji Ashamu, subsequently filed a High Court claim against Tracey Ozdemir, who trades as Get Slim in Turkey, arguing that the company was responsible as the organiser of a package contract.

Although Ms Ozdemir denied liability, the court ruled against her. Justice Mrs Obi found there had been inadequate post-operative monitoring and airway care following the second surgery.

The judge also held that Get Slim in Turkey was legally responsible for the proper performance of the surgery and aftercare, as it actively marketed and sold medical tourism packages.

In awarding £858,000 in damages, the judge expressed condolences to the family, stating that while no ruling could ease their loss, she hoped the conclusion of the case would bring some measure of comfort.