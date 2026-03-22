It has been a period of deep sorrow for Nigerians in the Diaspora, following the tragic death of a 44-year-old Nigerian woman, Nihinlolawa Agboro, and her two children, Temiloluwa, 18, and Isaac, 22, in a road accident in Texas, United States.

The loss is particularly devastating, as three members of the same family; spanning generations, were wiped out in a single tragic incident.

News of the deaths threw the Nigerian community in the United States, as well as in Nigeria, into mourning, with many struggling to come to terms with the magnitude of the tragedy.

While the death of a mother is heart breaking, the simultaneous loss of her two children has further deepened the grief, marking a dark moment for the family and the wider Nigerian community.

The incident also comes at a time when women and mothers were being celebrated globally during International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day, underscoring the fragility of life and the suddenness with which tragedy can strike. According to reports by Fox26Houston, the crash occurred on Sunday, March 15, along U.S.

Highway 90A in Fort Bend County. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the accident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. between Harlem Road and Pitts Road, involving a truck and a Sport Utility Vehicle carrying five occupants.

Authorities disclosed that the truck lost control, crossed the median and collided head-on with the oncoming SUV. The impact caused the truck to overturn and burst into flames, engulfing both vehicles.

“Deputies responded to a crash shortly before 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 90 between Harlem and Pitts Road involving a truck and a passenger vehicle.

The truck lost control, crossed the median, struck the vehicle head-on, overturned and caught fire,” the Sheriff’s office stated. Agboro and two of her children were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Of the five occupants in the vehicle, three were pronounced dead at the scene,” the agency added. Two other occupants—a four-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy—sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital. The truck driver was also taken to a medical facility.

“The truck driver and two juveniles were transported to a local hospital and are currently in serious but stable condition,” the statement noted. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash, including whether alcohol or speeding played a role.

“Investigators are working with the district attorney’s office, and charges are expected to be filed, as alcohol is believed to be a factor,” authorities said.

Meanwhile, a relative of the deceased, Lola Oni, expressed grief in a Facebook post: “My heart is broken. We lost our own in such a tragic way.

May their souls rest in perfect peace.” Members of the Nigerian community in Texas and across social media have also mourned the victims, describing the loss as devastating both to the immediate family and the wider community.

Beyond the grief, the incident serves as a sobering reminder of the unpredictability of life and the risks people face daily, regardless of where they reside.

The untimely deaths have cut short the lives of a hardworking mother and her promising children, leaving behind a painful void that will not easily be filled.