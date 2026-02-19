Nigerian Navy To Strengthen Int’l Bilateral Engagements With Egyptian Navy

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has intensified efforts to strengthen international bilateral engagements and enhance fleet effectiveness with a cross-attachment visit to the Egyptian Navy and related maritime organisations.

The five day visit that commenced on February 8, was led by the Admiral Superintendent Navy Shipyard, Rear Admiral Ikenna Ubani, in company of Senior personnel, including the Commander of the NNSBS, Captain Andrew Zidon.

The visit formed part of the Navy’s broader drive to deepen cooperation with partner navies and improve operational and technical capacity. During the cross-attachment programme, the delegation visited the Special Forces Brigade (SFB) and shipbuilding facilities in Alexandria.

The programme featured a structured schedule of operational briefings, demonstrations and inspections, designed to provide firsthand exposure to Egyptian naval operations and maritime infrastructure. At the Special Forces Brigade in Alexandria, the delegation was introduced to the brigade-based special operations framework.

The team also toured the Egyptian Navy Shipyard and the Alexandria Shipyard, where they observed vessel construction processes and other shipbuilding activities.

The visit achieved its objectives of enhancing operational exposure and identifying potential areas for bilateral cooperation between the Nigerian Navy and the Egyptian Navy.

These areas include training, acquisitions and technical skills transfer. As part of the programme, an Egyptian delegation is expected to undertake a reciprocal cross-attachment visit to the Nigerian Navy in April 2026.