Nigerian Navy To Establish Operational Base In Benue

The Nigerian Navy has approved the establishment of a Naval operational base in Benue State to enhance maritime security, combat illicit activities and promote economic growth in the state.

The Chief of Naval Transformation, Rear Admiral M.G. Oamen, disclosed this when he led a four-man committee from the Naval Headquarters to pay a courtesy visit to Governor Hyacinth Alia at the government house in Makurdi.

Real Admiral Oaman said securing the Benue State coastal areas will enhance the security of the lives and property of the people.

He said they were in the state to do an on-the-spot assessment of the general areas and identify a suitable site for the establishment of an Operational Base which Governor Alia had earlier requested.

Governor Alia, it could be recalled had requested a Nigerian Navy Type A Operational Base in Makurdi during his visit to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla in Abuja.

In addition to land, the committee itemized basic requirements to include, housing, a health facility and a school to cater for the welfare of the officers.

They promised to extend their tour of Benue to include a visit to other security agencies to synergize and work together for a better result.

Responding, Governor Alia appreciated the prompt response of the Chief of Naval Staff for heeding his call to establish a Nigerian Navy Type A Operational Base in Makurdi, assuring the committee that his administration is fully committed to ensuring a seamless take-off of the project.

He said the presence of the committee in the state marked a significant milestone in their collective journey

towards enhancing security and fostering development in the region.

Governor Alia added that once the visit of the committee is concluded and the feasibility of the Base ascertained, the Benue State Government would furnish the Naval Headquarters with the survey plan and C-of-O of the land allocated for the Base.

He said the Benue State Government would provide basic infrastructure and equipment for the take-off of the Operational Base in a short time, just as he urged members of the committee to immerse themselves in the unique tapestry of Benue State and its aspirations.