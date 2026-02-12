Nigerian Navy Spokesperson Assumes Command Of NNS Beecroft

The former Director of Information (DINFO) Nigerian Navy(NN), Commodore Aiwuyor Augustine Adams-Aliu has taken over from Rear Admiral Paul Ponfa Nimmyel as the new Commander NNS Beecroft at an event held yesterday at the NNS Beecroft parade ground, Apapa.

Adams –Aliu, born on December 15, 1977 in Lagos, was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in the year 2000 as a member of 47 Regular Course, attended professional courses. He attended the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1995, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry in 1999.

In the course of his military career, Commodore Adams-Aliu attended several professional courses including the Captain Career Course at United States Army Infantry School, Fort Benning Georgia USA from November 2007 to June 2008