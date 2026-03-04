Nigerian Navy, SIFAX Partner To  Strengthen Maritime Security

The Nigerian Navy and SIFAX Group have agreed to deeper operational collaboration aimed at enhancing maritime security and safeguarding critical economic assets in Lagos.

The company’s Corporate Communications Officer, Joseph Ogundiran, noted that the renewed partnership was reached during a visit by the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral A.A. Mustapha, to the company’s headquarters in Lagos.

Mustapha described the engagement as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen relationships with key stakeholders operating within his area of responsibility.

He explained that Lagos was the country’s primary maritime hub, handling a significant volume of Nigeria’s cargo throughput, making sustained collaboration between the Navy and major operators imperative.

According to him, the Western Naval Command had intensified intelligence-driven operations and increased maritime presence to ensure adequate security across the waterways. He emphasised that credible security around ports and shipping corridors is essential for uninterrupted trade, energy security and investor confidence.

noted: “Our mandate is to provide a secure maritime environment where businesses can thrive. We recognise the strategic role SIFAX Group plays in logistics, port operations, oil and gas, hospitality and the broader blue economy. Strengthening synergy with such stakeholders is critical to achieving sustainable security.”

The Flag Officer Commanding further called for structured information sharing between the Navy and maritime operators, stressing that timely intelligence from industry players serves as a force multiplier in tackling criminal activities within coastal communities and along sea lines of communication.

The company’s Chairman, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, represented by the Group Coordinating Director, Mrs Wunmi Eniola-Jegede, reaffirmed the conglomerate’s longstanding relationship with the Navy and pledged continued cooperation, describing Nigerian Navy as a critical partner in ensuring operational stability for businesses within the maritime value chain and expressed the company’s readiness to deepen engagement in areas of mutual interest, including waterfront development, port expansion and corporate support for national defence initiatives.

She added, “SIFAX Group remains committed to sustaining and strengthening its relationship with the Nigerian Navy. Security is foundational to our operations, and we will continue to cooperate in areas that promote safe waterways and national development.”