Nigerian Navy Seizes 4,000 Litres Of AGO

As part of the efforts of the Nigerian Navy to curtail econom- ic sabotage and enhance maritime security within Lagos State and its coastal communities, it has seized about 4,000 litres of Auto- motive Gas Oil (AGO). The Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Paul Ponfa Nimmyel said that, “The Western Regional Control Centre of the Falcon Eye Alignment intercepted a Fibre Boat laden with about 4,000 litres of product suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). Commodore Nimyel, who was represented at a briefing to announce the development by the Executive Officer of the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, Captain Idongesit Udoessien said;

“The Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT patrol team stationed at Tarkwa Bay, through effective utilization of the Nigerian Navy Maritime Domain Awareness facility intercepted a boat carrying 4,000 litres of AGO.

“The boat was inter- cepted around approaches to Commodore Pool with- in the Atlas Cove general area.” He said that the sus- pects abandoned the boat and fled upon sighting our patrol team, adding that it has been handed over to the representative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Lagos State Command, Superintendent Amoo Ke- hinde for further necessary action”.