Nigerian Navy, Ogun Govt Set To Flag-Off Naval Base, Dockyard

Share

The Nigerian Navy and the Ogun State Government are set to flag-off the ground breaking ceremony of the Naval Base and Dockyard in Ode-Omi, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made this known in his Oke-Mosan office when he received the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Mike Oamen.

According to him, the flagging off is coming at a critical time when the state needs to strengthen its security along its waterways to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the porous security situation in that corridor and to protect the recently discovered hydrocarbon minerals (petroleum gas) in the area.

Abiodun added that the citing of the Naval Base and Dockyard in the state would further send a strong signal that the security architecture in Ogun State is further strengthened and safe for more investment. He said: “We are looking forward to the ground breaking ceremony.

I have with me pictures of works that have been ongoing to allow us access the said property and I am told that sometime by the end of this week, the access road that is being worked on by our Ministry of Works and Infrastructure will be fully accessible.

Share

Please follow and like us: