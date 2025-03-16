Nigerian Navy Intercepts 13,800 Liters Of Petrol, Bags Of Rice

Share

The Nigerian Navy has intercepted and seized 13,800 liters of petrol and 71 bags of foreign rice in multiple operations along Badagry creeks in Lagos.

The Commanding Officer of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Badagry, Oyeleye Omotayo, in a statement on Sunday, said the goods were intercepted and seized by the FOB Badagry of the Nigerian Navy between March 7 and 14.

According to him, the intelligence team received a report regarding the storage of petrol at a beach near Bollington in the Badagry creeks.

He stated that from the intelligence, the fuel was intended to be transported across Nigeria’s territorial waters into the Benin Republic using wooden boats.

Omotayo said: “In continuation of the fight against smuggling within our Area of Operation in Badagry, a target operation was launched on Friday, March 14, at 2:54 a.m.

“Our team swiftly responded to the intelligence and moved to the location. Upon arrival, four vehicles intended for smuggling were found at the shoreline, but the suspects escaped with their keys.

“During a search of the area, authorities found 234 jerry cans, each containing 25 liters of petrol, amounting to 5,850 liters. The seized fuel was taken to the base.

“In other operations across Badagry communities, an additional 7,770 liters of petrol were confiscated.

“On March 7, 6,770 liters of petrol stored in 30-liter and 40-liter jerry cans were seized from a filling station. On the same day, 188 empty jerry cans were also confiscated.

“On March 8, 40 jerry cans, each containing 25 litres of petrol, for a total of 1,000 liters, were seized at the Farasime community following intelligence from Tongeji Island.

“A total of 7,950 liters of petrol seized from two filling stations and Tongeji Island on March 7 and 8 were processed according to the law. This was to prevent the illegal products from re-entering circulation within our operational area.”

The commander explained that naval operatives intercepted the smuggled goods with the help of intelligence that was gathered about suspected smugglers operating in the area.

He added that the operatives, therefore, launched separate operations, which enabled them to intercept the items.

Omotayo said, “The smugglers initially evaded our water patrol but were intercepted by our land patrol unit around 3:30 a.m.

“During the operation, 71 bags of foreign rice were found being smuggled. The items were seized, while the suspects fled upon sighting our patrol at 4:22 a.m.”

According to him, the seized bags of rice had been taken to the base for further necessary action in accordance with procedures.

