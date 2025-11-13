Nigerian Navy Hands Over Beninoise Navy Vessel For Enhanced Maritime Security

The Nigerian Navy yesterday handed over Benin Navy Ship Matelot Brice Kpomasse (BNS MBK) to boost regional capacity for maritime security and military cooperation between both navies, at the Naval Dockyard Limited Victoria Island Lagos.

The Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard Limited (NDL) Rear Admiral Ibrahim Ele-Ojo Shehu said that: “The docking and refit of the Republic of Benin Navy Ships in the yard is a significant milestone in bolstering regional capacity for Maritime security and military cooperation between both navies.

“It is worthy of note that this is the third time that NDL has docked an international navy ship there- by adding to her credentials of being a strategic force multiplier in Nigeria ‘s Maritime ecosystem.”

Admiral Shehu added: “It would be recalled that the Republic of Benin Navy and the NDL signed an agreement for the docking and refit of six Beninese Navy Ships after series of visits, surveys and assessments.”

The Head of Human Resources, Captain Idrissou Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the Beninese Navy and its Chief of Staff, Commodore Alexandre Hounkpatin, said that, “It establishes an exemplary model of effective South-South cooperation between Nigeria and Benin, in terms of ships technical maintenance, a cooperation that has already produced tangible and convincing results.

“It should be noted that, since the beginning of this partnership, the P798 Matelot Brice Kpomasse is the third vessel of the Beninese Navy to benefit from the services of the Nigerian Naval Dockyard Limited, which means that the existence of this company sounds as a source of hope and satisfaction for the military navies and commercial maritime forces of the countries of the subregion and the continent.