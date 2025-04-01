Nigerian Navy Hands Over 17 Bags Of Cannabis Sativa To NDLEA

Share

The Nigerian Navy said it has handed over 17 bags of cannabis sativa to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) This was disclosed on its verified Facebook page.

According to the statement, “On Friday, 28 March, 2025, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT handed over 17 bags of cannabis sativa, each weighing 697 kilograms to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Marine Command.

“The effort was in line with the Strategic Directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, to maintain a credible presence along Lagos waterways and adjoining creeks to ensure a safe and secure maritime environment for economic activities to thrive.

“Traffickers of illicit drugs and substances are warned to desist from such acts as NNS BEECROFT will continue to pursue every criminal element operating within its area of operation.”

