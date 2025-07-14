Nigerian Navy Gunboats

While we continue to mourn over the recent unfortunate mishap that involved a Nigerian Navy small ship on a medical outreach in Okerenkoko, Delta State, this is also time for due diligence on the part of the Ministry of Defence.

Reports indicate that the death toll, which has risen to nine, could have been less if the gunboat was not protected with shields. In the event of an accident, it would be difficult for the sailors, wearing life jackets, to get out safely. The medical team comprised civilians and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

Three of them, Chinenye, Dorcas and Uche, all women, have been confirmed dead. The Navy lost Commander J. O. Eidangbe, Lieutenant. D. K. Nehemiah, Sub Lieutenant Keala, Petty Officer Abolarinwa and Ordinary Seaman Tena. However, one of the victims, identified as Destiny, was described as the boat driver.

So far, nine of the 15 persons that boarded the gunboat, from Okerenkoko to Arunton are known to have perished in Escravos waters, Warri South Local Government Area. Rescue efforts accounted for the few survivors. The Nigerian Navy received full marks in August 2024 when its Forward Operations Base (FOB) in Bonny, rescued 59 persons from a sinking dredging vessel near Opobo River.

The rescue operation involved 10 armed personnel, led by Lieutenant Commander Gideon Gwaza. They were supported by a ship, NNS Gongola, two interceptor boats, helicopter, drones and an extra helicopter sent by the Nigerian Air Force. Gwaza heroically lost his life in the process.

In April 2025, the Nigerian Navy also received applause for saving 99 traders on the Bukuma River in Degema. Their boat collided with a barge. Rescue efforts were ignited by Commodore Cajetan Aniaku, who sent four gunboats from NNS Pathfinder.

This observation means that a sailor without being a swimmer or whom at best keeps afloat during emergency at sea, is equivalent to someone attempting to commit suicide

However, the gunboat crash in Escravos has raised some questions. One expert opined that gunboats rarely go under, especially when they are not overloaded.

Perhaps, investigators need to look at this lead. A medical outreach would involve supplies and equipment. In 2017, a gunboat capsized in Ataba in the Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was escorting a barge, loaded with gas, from Abonema to Ataba. Local divers swung into action to rescue the sailors. No lives were lost. Another incident occurred in Opobo when a gunboat capsized as a result of a fire outbreak.

Five officers escaped from the inferno. The Nigerian Navy must take a closer look at the gunboats to determine their state of readiness. Gunboats do not just capsize, thereby rendering those on board incapable of rescuing themselves.

The Nigerian Navy Medical team that died with members of the NYSC in Escravos should not have joined a gunboat manned by a civilian. If indeed Destiny was in charge of a gunboat, the public would like to know how possible it is for a civilian to pilot a military machine

In 2014, there was a shocking revelation about the state of the Nigerian Navy. Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Navy Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Goddy Anyankpele announced that some naval ratings could not swim. Anyankpele spoke at the first Annual Intra Command Swimming Competition in Inner, Rivers State. The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) at the time, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin, was so disturbed by the lack of swimming ability.

Anyankpele said: “This observation means that a sailor without being a swimmer or whom at best keeps afloat during emergency at sea, is equivalent to someone attempting to commit suicide. The CNS, recognising this risk, has directed that henceforth, all personnel must know how to swim and should obtain a certificate of proficiency.”

We hope that Jibrin’s directive has been adhered to by his successors. It is also necessary that ad hoc staff attached to the Nigerian Navy must be those who have swimming skills, irrespective of their professional qualifications or political connections. Navy Chief, Vice Admiral Christopher Ogalla, knows where the shoe pinches.

If there is a need to upgrade ships, from flotilla to fleet, he should table it before the Chief of Defence Staff and the Minister of Defence. Our territorial waters are part of the power equation.

The sea also matters. We also hope that the NYSC will adequately compensate the families of the three corps members, all female, who tragically lost their lives while serving their fatherland.