Nigerian Navy Denies Fake Batch 35 Recruitment List

The Nigerian Navy has debunked the purported list of successful candidates for its Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 35 Recruitment circulating on various platforms and social media, saying it is fake.

Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, the Director of Naval Information debunked the news in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

Clarifying the purported list, he cautioned the public to be vigilant and not fall for the deception perpetrated by the individuals responsible for the fraudulent list.

He further explained that the recruitment process took place at three different locations in the country, specifically in Lagos, Rivers, and Kaduna States, but the official list of successful candidates has not been released at this time.

He also emphasized that the list currently circulating and inviting candidates for training is fraudulent and described it as the work of dishonest individuals seeking to deceive unsuspecting applicants, reiterating that the Nigerian Navy has not officially released such information.

Ayo-Vaughan pointed out that the text messages inviting unsuspecting applicants to report for military training on October 6 at NNBTS Onne, Rivers, were part of the deceptive tactics employed by the fraudsters behind the fake list. These messages are not legitimate and should not be heeded.

The Naval chief added that efforts were ongoing to arrest and prosecute those behind the fake messages.

‘’The alarming rate of circulation of fake information by unscrupulous individuals, regarding enlistment or recruitment into Navy is quite worrisome.

‘’Efforts are on to track and arrest the miscreants.

“Members of the public especially prospecting applicants who participated in the said recruitment are strongly enjoined to always authenticate information from the NN official website, https://www.navy.mil.ng, and other official social media handles, as well as other credible mainstream media platforms.

“Similarly, miscreants and mischief makers are warned to desist from this unwholesome practice, otherwise they will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.