Nigerian Navy Arrests 8 Stowaways Within Lagos Anchorage

The Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT patrol team have rescued and arrested eight stowaways onboard CHARMINAR PANAMA during its routine patrol of the maritime environment within Lagos Anchorage.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday, September 28, around 2 a.m.

Based on actionable intelligence, the NNS BEECROFT patrol team apprehended and secured 8 stowaways attempting to exit the country through a vessel CHARMINAR PANAMA within Lagos anchorage.

The stowaways have been identified as:

John Festus 30, Kingsley James 34, Egborjede Christopher 43, Lucky Iweru 46, Frank Uche 33, Omosheri Wilson 33, Lisa Segun 37 and Abu Majid 25. They

were apprehended inside the vessel’s rudder compartment by the proactive NNS BEECROFT patrol team.

In the course of this operation, various items were seized, including mobile phones, provisions, and miscellaneous items.

The NNS BEECROFT patrol team’s swift and efficient response underscores the Navy’s dedication under the watch of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, towards maintaining the security and integrity of the country’s maritime borders.

In a statement on Friday by the Base Information officer of Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, Sub Lieutenant HA Collins said currently the apprehended individuals have been handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service for further investigation.