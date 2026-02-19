Nigerian Navy Appoints Maritime Guard Commander For NIMASA

The Nigerian Navy has appointed Commodore Reginald Odeodi Adoki as the Commander of the Maritime Guard Command (MGC) for the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The agency’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, said on Thursday that the appointment was approved by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas. He noted that Adoki took over from Commodore H.C. Oriekeze, who has been redeployed.

The Maritime Guard Command, domiciled in NIMASA, was established as part of the resolutions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Navy to help strengthen operational efficiency in Nigeria’s territorial waters, particularly through the enforcement of maritime security, safety, and regulatory compliance.

Adoki, a Principal Warfare Officer specialising in communications and intelligence, brings over 25 years of experience in the Nigerian Navy spanning training, staff, and operational roles. As a seaman, he has commanded NNS Andoni, NNS Kyanwa, and NNS Kada. It was under his command that NNS Kada undertook her maiden voyage, sailing from the country of build, the United Arab Emirates, to Nigeria.

He was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics. He later obtained a Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos and an M.Sc in Terrorism, Security and Policing from the University of Leicester, England. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D in Defence and Security Studies at the National Defence Academy.

Adoki is a highly decorated officer with several medals for distinguished service.

Welcoming the new MGC Commander to the agency, the Director-General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, expressed confidence that his appointment would further strengthen the nation’s maritime security architecture, given his vast experience in the sector.