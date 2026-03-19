Nigerian Named To US Higher Education Leadership Council

Nigerian native, Peter O. Nwosu, has continued to elevate his university’s profile and expand its impact through two recent milestones.

He was recently appointed to the Presidents’ Leadership Council of the California-based Educational Credit Management Corporation (ECMC) Foundation, a United States philanthropic organisation, and authored two chapters in a national academic leadership handbook.

Nwosu was invited to join the ECMC Foundation’s newly formed Presidents’ Leadership Council, including its late-February meeting. The foundation’s mission is to improve postsecondary career success among underserved populations through evidence-based innovation and to advance student success in higher education.

He said: “I am honored to have the opportunity to join other top leaders in higher education to offer insights and suggestions for this important effort. “Providing access and pathways for transformation are at the heart of the mission of SUNY Oswego and other public universities and colleges.

“The ECMC Foundation is an important champion of this cause, so I am happy to serve.” Amid ongoing challenges facing public colleges and universities, the ECMC Foundation is convening presidents to share expertise and identify opportunities for higher education and the philanthropic community to better address students’ needs — particularly those furthest from opportunity.

The council’s work, including an initial virtual meeting later this month, focuses on developing collaborative strategies to eliminate gaps in students’ credential completion and advance students’ economic and social mobility.