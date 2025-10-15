A Nigerian story, My Father’s Shadow, has been selected by the United Kingdom (UK) as its official entry for the Best International Feature category at the 98th Academy Awards, becoming the first Nigerian story to earn that distinction.

Produced by Fatherland Productions in collaboration with Mubi and Element Pictures, the film was directed by Nigerian-British filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr. and shot largely in Lagos and Ibadan, Oyo State.

This development was announced in a post shared on its verified X handle on Tuesday, October 14.

The post reads, “My Father’s Shadow is the first Nigerian story to be selected by the UK for submission to the Oscars for Best International Feature.

“To all Nigerians who watched it in theatres: thank you. As the first country in the world to show the film widely in cinemas, our theatrical run was the qualifying run for this submission,” the production company wrote.

According to Variety, which first reported the story, the Yoruba, Naija-Pidgin and English-language film was chosen by a special BAFTA selection committee.

It premiered earlier this year in the Cannes Film Festival’s “Un Certain Regard” section, marking the first time a Nigerian title was featured in the festival’s official selection, and earned Davies Jr. a special mention from the jury.

Set during Nigeria’s 1993 election crisis, My Father’s Shadow follows two young boys travelling with their estranged father from a small village to Lagos amid political unrest.

It stars Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù of Gangs of London and introduces Godwin Egbo and Chibuike Marvellous Egbo.

The film was written by Wale Davies and co-written by Akinola Davies Jr., who both previously collaborated on the short Lizard, winner of the 2021 Sundance Grand Jury Prize and a BAFTA nominee.

In a statement cited by Variety, the filmmakers said, “We are so excited to see the journey of this film unfold and for the film to resonate with audiences.

“It is a film that is at once intimate and epic. Films open minds and build understanding, bringing different perspectives and experiences from all over the globe to the screen.

“We are so proud to be telling this Nigerian story and to sit alongside others in the international feature category that curate local to global stories, creating a diversity of storytelling that thrives through the power of collaboration.”

The film was released in Nigerian cinemas on September 19 by FilmOne and remains in theatres until October 16. Its UK and US releases are scheduled for February 6, 2026.

The development comes weeks after the Nigerian Official Selection Committee announced that the country would not submit any film for the 2026 Oscars International Feature category.

NOSC chairperson, Stephanie Linus, said in a September 29 statement that while six films were received for consideration, the committee voted by majority to make “no submission,” citing the need for greater creative and technical depth to meet Academy standards.