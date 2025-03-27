Nigerian Muslims In The Diaspora Plan N500m Educational Project In Epe

Share

A group of Nigerian Muslims based in the United States, Canada and Europe recently unveiled their plan to build a N500 million educational facility in Epe, Lagos State.

The faith-based, not-for- profit organisation, is made up of some eminent Nigerians that are devoted Muslims.

Their mission is to propagate Islam by deploying their resources to helping out in areas of education and sports.

Speaking on the initiative, the visioner of the project, Ustaz Ahmed Lasisi, said the proposed Peace Centre for Culture and Knowledge is an educational facility that will serve as incubator to train and nurture young muslims from their kindergarten age to adulthood.

Lasisi stated that the proposed educational project to be located at Ini- Iraye in Epe area of Lagos, will be useful for both schools and the community with various facilities like a befitting hall for knowledgebased seminars and lectures, event centre for walimot, wedding and other social Islamic functions.

Lasisi, a Canada- based Nigerian, told a story of a 30- year- old named Abdullah, born to a devout muslim parent, with basic and elementary education at a Catholic school, but at a point in his life when he almost lost his faith, found grace with the advice of his uncle who taught him about the oneness of Allah.

He added that today, many young muslims face the same fate as that of Abdullah and the vision to rescue lies in the establishment of the Peace Centre.

“We are registered both in Nigeria and Canada as a not-for- profit organisation. Two years ago, we acquired ten plots of land at IniIraye in Epe, with all the necessary documents intact.

“The proposed facilities to be built on the land include the mosque for 700 males and 500 females, the school including libraries, Imam’s quarters, dormitories, court yard and event centres and artificial turf for various sporting events.

“The idea is to focus on ways to protect our young muslims from going astray. We want to capture their minds when they are young.

“We seek donations from muslims from all over the world to complete this project. It is not about us, but about the future of our young ones.

