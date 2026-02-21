Nigerian musician, solo artiste and producer, Phillips Kayode Moses popularly known as Pheelz, will this weekend, be guest on African Voices Changemakers, the magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN) International.

The 30-minute programme sponsored by data solutions provider, Globacom will begin airing on Saturday, 21st of February 2026.

Show host, Larry Madowo will engage Pheelz in a no-holds-barred conversation about faith, fame, and his contributions to the global rise of Afrobeats.

The 31-year-old, who started out in life as a church multi- instrumentalist, had his major breakthrough as a record producer in 2012, when he produced the chart-topping singles by Olamide titled “First of All” and “Fucking with the Devil” in his YBNL album.

By 2013, he was listed in NotJustOk’s “Top 10 Hottest Producers in Nigeria”. Pheelz’s reputation as the producer of all but one song on Olamide’s Baddest Guy Ever Liveth album won him nominations at The Headies 2013 as well as Producer of the Year category at the 2014 edition of The Headies and at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards among others.

He won the 2020 Headies award as Producer of the Year and in 2021 clinched the Soundcity MVP Award as Best Collaboration on his song, “Finesse” which he did in collaboration with Bnxn, formerly known as Buju.