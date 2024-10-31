Nigerian Music Industry Has Its Own ‘Diddy’ – Tiwa Savage

Share

Nigerian Singer, Tiwatope Savage has opined that the Nigerian music industry might have its own version of Sean Combs, better known as Diddy, the American music executive who is alleged to be involved in sex trafficking.

New Telegraph reports that Diddy was arrested by Homeland Security in September on suspicion of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for prostitution.

Prior to his arrest, the Federal Officers seized supplies that they say were intended for use in orgies known as “Freak offs”, including drugs and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil during the raiding of Diddy’s Beverly Hills mansion in March.

However, in a new update, Tiwa Savage disclosed in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos that the Nigerian music industry has his own kind of Diddy.

She said: “I think Nigerian music might have our own Diddy moment.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian content creator-turned-singer, Oluwadolarz alleged that gay music executive demanded sex from him before he could promote his song but he refused.

