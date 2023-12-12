Nigerian Music Doesn’t Have Structure – Fireboy DML

Popular singer, Adedamola Adefolahan, better known as Fireboy DML, has revealed why Nigerian artists rarely tour the country despite selling out arenas worldwide.

According to the Afrobeats singer, Nigerian music is “perfect”, but there is no structure, which makes it difficult to tour the country.

He made this revelation while speaking in a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria, Lagos, hosted by Kayode Oladotun, popularly known as Do2dtun.

Speaking on the show, Fireboy said, “Everyone is saying ‘Afrobeats to the world.’ The music is perfect. But there is no structure.

“The (foreign) fans are listening (to our music) but when are they going to come to Lagos and watch us perform? When are we going to have arenas in Lagos where we can bring people from all around the world? You know, it (structure) will make everything just easier.”

Asked if he thinks Nigerian fans can afford to pay for arena shows, he said, “Yeah, they will. We already are.

He added, “We just need to give people the incentive to pay. If you build a proper arena in Lagos, people would want to pay (gate fees) because they know that they are safe.”