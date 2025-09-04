Nigerian Mobile Penetration Soars To 87%, Topping 140m Smartphones

Nigeria’s mobile landscape has reached a historic milestone, with mobile penetration hitting 87% and smartphone adoption surging to over 140 million devices as of April 2025. This growth underscores a dramatic shift in the country’s digital evolution, driven by rising demand for high-speed internet, affordable devices, and government-led initiatives aimed at bridging the digital divide.

According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the nation now boasts 172 million mobile subscribers, reflecting a penetration rate of 87% amid a population of over 218 million people. This expansion positions Nigeria as Africa’s largest mobile market, with smartphone users accounting for nearly 66% of the total subscriber base.

The surge in smartphone adoption is largely fueled by the increasing availability of low-cost Android devices, which dominate 86% of the market. Brands like Tecno, Infinix, and Samsung lead the sector, with Tecno holding a 20.92% market share and Infinix following closely at 17.96%. Samsung and Xiaomi have also gained traction, leveraging aggressive pricing strategies and localised distribution networks to capture price-conscious consumers.

The affordability crisis, however, remains a barrier for many Nigerians, with median mobile broadband costs consuming 4.2% of gross national income, more than double the UN’s recommended target. Despite this, smartphone shipments grew by 7% year-on-year in Q2 2025, reaching 19.2 million units, as inflation eased and currency stability improved purchasing power .

Network infrastructure upgrades have played a pivotal role in this transformation.4G technology now accounts for 49.27% of the market, up from 25.06% in May 2023, while 2G usage has declined from 58.36% to 39.67% over the same period.

This transition accelerated in May 2024, when 4G adoption jumped from 34% to 43%, driven by the government’s National Broadband Plan (2020–2025), which aims to achieve 90% 4G coverage by 2025. Meanwhile, 5G adoption remains nascent but is growing steadily, rising from 0.12% in May 2023 to 2.81% in April 2025. Businesses are the primary drivers of 5G uptake, leveraging its bandwidth for advanced applications, though high device costs and limited rural coverage hinder mass-market adoption .

The mobile revolution is reshaping Nigeria’s socioeconomic fabric. Mobile value-added services (mVAS), including financial technology, education, and healthcare platforms, have become integral to daily life. In 2021, MTN Nigeria reported mVAS revenue exceeding N70 billion, a 51.91% year-on-year increase.

With 64 million unbanked Nigerians, mobile money services like MTN’s MoMo are bridging financial inclusion gaps, allowing users to conduct transactions via airtime-based payment methods such as direct carrier billing. The average monthly data usage per subscriber now exceeds 7GB, reflecting a 100% increase over 29 months, driven by heavier consumption patterns rather than mere subscriber growth.

Despite progress, challenges persist. Urban-rural disparities in connectivity remain stark, with approximately 27 million Nigerians lacking access to telecom infrastructure. The country’s reliance on mobile internet (99.98% of users) contrasts sharply with fixed-line connections (0.02%), exposing vulnerabilities in the national internet backbone.

To address this, the government has launched a $2 billion fibre optic expansion project, aiming to add 90,000 kilometres of cable and connect schools, hospitals, and underserved communities. Additionally, initiatives like Project 774 LG Connectivity leverage satellite technology to provide internet access to rural localities .

Looking ahead, industry analysts emphasize the need for sustained investment in infrastructure and policy reforms to achieve universal digital inclusion. While smartphone penetration is projected to reach 60% by 2025, achieving the government’s 90% broadband coverage target will require overcoming hurdles such as high data costs, import restrictions, and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

As Nigeria continues its journey toward a digital economy, the convergence of local manufacturing, fintech innovation, and network upgrades promises to unlock new opportunities for millions, solidifying the nation’s status as Africa’s mobile powerhouse.