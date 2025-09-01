Nigerian Missions Abroad Struggling Financially, Says Tuggar

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has revealed that several Nigerian diplomatic and consular missions abroad are struggling with severe financial and operational challenges, leaving many unable to meet basic obligations such as staff salaries, rent, and payments to service providers.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday, Tuggar attributed the situation to Nigeria’s economic downturn, budgetary shortfalls, and foreign exchange fluctuations, which have constrained allocations to missions over the years.

“Our diplomatic missions are not immune to the economic realities at home,” Tuggar said. “This has impacted their ability to effectively deliver on core diplomatic and consular mandates.”

He assured Nigerians and the international community that the Federal Government is taking concrete steps to address the situation, including: approval and release of special intervention funds to settle outstanding debts, clearance of over 80% of verified arrears, prioritizing service providers and locally recruited staff, refunds to missions for losses caused by exchange rate harmonization, approval of Second Semester Allocations and other outstanding funds.

Tuggar said the ministry is working with the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and the Office of the Accountant-General to ensure prompt allocation releases, while also developing a sustainable funding model for missions abroad.

He praised Nigerian diplomats for their resilience under “difficult circumstances” and thanked host governments and service providers for their understanding.

“The challenges are temporary and will be overcome. Nigeria remains committed to robust international diplomacy and the welfare of its citizens abroad,” he said.