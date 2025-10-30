Nigerian Mining Week: SROL Champions Responsible Mining, Community Impact

The CEO of Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), a subsidiary of Thor Explorations Ltd and operator of Nigeria’s first commercial gold project, the Segilola Gold Mine in Osun State, Mr. Segun Lawson, has extended his heartfelt appreciation to stakeholders who have supported Segilola’s journey from the start, saying it took a lot of courage to “build what we have, do things differently, build mines, not just for profit, but for people, the planet, and posterity.”

He stated these at the 2025 Nigeria Mining Week held recently in Abuja, according to a statement. He also said at the event where the company partnered as gold sponsor that “at Segilola, we have chosen a path grounded in responsibility and driven by innovation, committing to a sustainable future for Nigerian mining.

“The impact of SROL’s conviction is already evident.” During the reception, guests engaged directly with the tangible results of SROL’s livelihood restoration programs, community-led initiatives designed to build resilient and diversified local economies.

These efforts exemplify the company’s inclusive development model and its enduring commitment to sustainable growth. Throughout the Nigeria Mining Week, SROL played a leading role in shaping discussions around the future of the industry.

As a gold sponsor, the company contributed to high-impact conver- sations through keynote addresses, panel discussions, and thought leadership sessions focused on regula- tory evolution, sustainable finance, and sector-wide transformation.