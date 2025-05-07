Nigerian Military Lauds Kwara Govt’s Efforts On Security

Share

The Lead Officer of Senior Course 47 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Colonel Usman Hashim Muhammed, has commended the Kwara State Government for its proactive peacebuilding initiatives and sustained investments in security and economic growth, describing the state as one of the most peaceful in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interactive session with top government officials in Ilorin, Col. Muhammed acknowledged the state’s reputation for tranquility, but stressed the importance of maintaining and enhancing the current peace.

“Kwara State is one of the most peaceful states, but this fact does not mean that we should relent. It only requires that more efforts are made so that the peace continues and improves in the future,” he stated.

“We are here to understand what the government has been doing to sustain this peace, and we will analyse our findings and offer recommendations for further improvement.”

The delegation was received by a team of senior officials, including the Permanent Secretary on General Service, Abdulganiy Yita (representing the Secretary to the State Government); Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Bashir Adigun; Senior Special Assistant on Security, Muyideen Aliyu; SSA on Religion (Christianity), Reverend Timothy Akangbe; and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

Addressing the delegation, SSA Security Muyideen Aliyu outlined the state’s multi-layered security strategy, which includes robust support for security agencies, and community-based initiatives involving traditional leaders, religious bodies, and local vigilantes.

In his remarks, Adigun praised the military for its critical role in national security and emphasized the importance of grassroots participation in maintaining local peace and order.

Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye, who moderated the session, detailed the administration’s achievements in economic development and institutional reform.

He noted that the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) had grown from N30.6 billion in 2019 to N69.1 billion in 2024 — a 125.82% increase — attributing the rise to systemic reforms, automation, and strategic tax expansion.

He further highlighted various state-led initiatives aimed at economic empowerment and youth engagement, including the Kwara Garment Factory, Innovation Hub, Film Factory, and the Kwapreneur programme. Ajakaye said these programmes have collectively created tens of thousands of jobs and promoted social mobility.

“In the education sector, the government has hired over 8,600 teachers since 2019 — the highest in the state’s recent history,” he added.

Ajakaye also noted the administration’s commitment to rural development through over N4 billion in counterpart funding, which has enabled the construction or rehabilitation of more than 1,000 kilometers of rural roads to improve access to underserved communities.

The visit forms part of the AFCSC’s curriculum to study successful peace and development models across Nigeria.

The officers are expected to submit strategic recommendations to further bolster peace and development efforts in Kwara and similar States.

